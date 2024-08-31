Image Credit: Bethesda
black ops 6 multiplayer maps ranked
Image Source: Activision
Black Ops 6 Beta Multiplayer Maps Ranked

Beta players get a nice sample of the maps to come.
Image of Nick Rivera
Nick Rivera
|

Published: Aug 31, 2024 03:41 am

With the open beta of Black Ops 6 comes a sample of some of the multiplayer maps coming at launch. There are confirmed to be 16 maps at launch, but the beta will only be featuring six of them. All six aren’t available from the start, with Treyarch rolling them out slowly. Here’s a ranked list of all the Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps.

1. Scud

black ops 6 multiplayer map scud
Image Source: Activision

Topping the list for the first beta weekend’s maps is Scud. Set in Iran, this war-torn field has great opportunities for all different types of playstyles. There are great sightlines for snipers that can be countered easily, as well as plenty of buildings for close-quarters combat. Whether you’re playing Hardline, Domination or Team Deathmatch, there are plenty of opportunities for points on Scud.

Of all three game modes, Scud shines best for Hardline. The locations for the points are well-spaced, allowing for plenty of action both on and off the objective. The center objected location is tiny, forcing an all-out brawl for the position regardless of where you’re coming from. Just be sure to keep an eye on the radar dish, because you never know who’s going to peek their head out.

2. Skyline

black ops 6 multiplayer map skyline
Image Source: Activision

Skyline is one of the more visually striking Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps in the open beta. It’s set right at golden hour, allowing for the use of enemy shadows to help pinpoint their locations, while also adding some extra challenge depending on where you look. While it isn’t an oversized map, there are still plenty of times when you might be running around in dead silence before the onset of a full-blown firefight.

When it comes to game modes, Skyline shines best in Team Deathmatch. Hardline can be a challenge because there is no good place to hide at any of the objectives. For Domination, you can forget about holding the Bravo point, because there is little-to-no cover around the pool and hot tub. Not to mention, it’s overlooked by two different balconies to give marksmen an edge over anyone playing the objective.

3. Derelict

black ops 6 multiplayer map derelict
Image Source: Activision

Being at the bottom of the list doesn’t mean that Derelict is a bad map. However, it can get frustrating depending on the game mode you’re playing, as well as the team you’re up against. The sightlines can stretch across the whole map, leaving room for snipers to devastate the entire field of play. On top of that, the color of the foliage and environment is enough to camouflage almost any operator.

The objective game modes provide a bit of structure to the map, but it can be hard to play the objective when you’re so busy checking around every corner. Derelict is filled with storage containers, train cars and buildings, all serving as perfect hiding spots for enemies. One balcony in particular can be brutal if the opposing team is holding down the objective because you can be seen from nearly halfway across the map without being able to spot the shooter until it’s too late.

With only three multiplayer maps to choose from as of the first beta weekend, Black Ops 6 still manages to provide a surprising amount of variety. The maps work great with the new Omnimovement system, and there are plenty of nooks and crannies to explore to give yourself the edge. Keep checking back here as time goes on, because we’ll be updating this post with all the new maps as they get revealed.

Author
Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story.
