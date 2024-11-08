Are you having issues logging in to Call of Duty on your phone or tablet? Then you might be wondering what you can do and all about how to fix Call Of Duty Mobile Authorization Error. Keep reading and we will give you the right pointers.

How To Fix Call Of Duty Mobile Authorization Error

There are several things that you can do if you’re getting errors such as “game data is abnormal” or a generic authorization error. Here they are.

Check Your Connection

Since you are playing on a mobile device, the first thing you need to do is make sure your internet is working without a hitch. A slight problem or slowdown can easily lead to issues with logging in.

If you are playing on a mobile connection, try switching to a solid WiFi and see if that fixes it, otherwise try switching to mobile just to see if perhaps it is your router having issues.

Clear Your Cache

This is a good thing to keep in mind if you have been playing CoD Mobile for a while. Problems with the cache can lead to issues logging in and even slowdowns while playing. In your mobile device’s settings, you should find the app management and then head to CoD Mobile to clear the cache. Do not delete any other files as that might mess up your saves, only clear the cache. Now try running the game again.

Restart the Game

This is a quick fix that you can try if you are having temporary problems. Restart the game, or you can also go ahead and restart your device altogether. This can help clear memory and fix those small issues.

If you have not done so in a while, it is a good idea to check for updates to the game. Also, while you’re there, check the server status to see if everything is working correctly. You can do so on Activision‘s website. Naturally, if they are down, then, there’s not much else to do than wait it out until they are back and working again.

That’s all you need about how to fix the mobile authorization error in Cod Mobile. For more information on the game, check out latest Season 2 redeem codes and how to make CoD in Infinite Craft.

