All Black Ops 7 Assault Rifle Zombies Camos

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has loads of camos in the game to customize your arsenal. The different game modes like Zombies offer various choices with different requirements for earning them.

The gun camos in Black Ops 7’s Zombies mode are divided the same way as those in multiplayer. There are Military, Special and Mastery camos to unlock separately. However, the only real differences here relate to the Special and Mastery camos. The Military camos are generally the same as they are for the Black Ops 7 Multiplayer assault rifles, only in different color schemes.

Black Ops 7 Assault Rifle Zombies Military Camos

To unlock the Military camos for the Zombies mode in BO7, You’ll want to focus on Critical Kills. Critical Kills in BO7’s Zombies are just another way to say headshots. Because it’s so much easier to get headshots in Zombies than in multiplayer, you’ll need more critical kills than for the other modes.

Char – Get 100 Critical Kills

– Get 100 Critical Kills Tundra – Get 200 Critical Kills

– Get 200 Critical Kills Flood Digital – Get 300 Critical Kills

– Get 300 Critical Kills Cedar – Get 400 Critical Kills

– Get 400 Critical Kills Marhsland – Get 500 Critical Kills

– Get 500 Critical Kills Mire – Get 600 Critical Kills

– Get 600 Critical Kills Ravine – Get 700 Critical Kills

– Get 700 Critical Kills Skulk – Get 800 Critical Kills

– Get 800 Critical Kills Emerald Snake – Get 1000 Critical Kills

M15 Mod 0 Zombies Special Camos

The Mutilate camo can be unlocked by getting 300 hipfire kills with the M15 Mod 0.

camo can be unlocked by getting 300 hipfire kills with the M15 Mod 0. To get the Slither camo, you’ll have to get three critical kills consecutively, five different times with the M15 Mod 0.

camo, you’ll have to get three critical kills consecutively, five different times with the M15 Mod 0. Unlocking the Pathfinder camo for the M15 Mod 0 requires getting 300 kills with Fire Works activations while using the gun.

AK-27 Zombies Special Camos

The Mutilate camo can be unlocked for the AK-27 by getting two critical kills with a single shot 15 times.

camo can be unlocked for the AK-27 by getting two critical kills with a single shot 15 times. You’ll need to get 300 eliminations with the AK-27 while the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod is equipped to get the Slither camo.

camo. Getting 10 kills without taking damage five times with the AK-27 will earn you the Pathfinder camo.

MXR-17 Zombies Special Camos

To get the Mutilate camo for the MXR-17, you’ll need to get five critical kills rapidly 15 times.

camo for the MXR-17, you’ll need to get five critical kills rapidly 15 times. If you can get 10 kills without reloading 15 times with the MXR-17, you’ll unlock the Slither camo.

camo. The Pathfinder camo for the MXR-17 can be unlocked by getting 300 eliminations with the Cryo Freeze mod equipped.

X9 Maverick Zombies Special Camos

The Mutilate camo for the X9 Maverick can be unlocked by getting 75 kills with Shadow Rift activations while using the gun.

camo for the X9 Maverick can be unlocked by getting 75 kills with Shadow Rift activations while using the gun. You can get the Slither camo by getting 300 eliminations with the X9 Maverick while it’s Pack-A-Punched.

camo by getting 300 eliminations with the X9 Maverick while it’s Pack-A-Punched. The Pathfinder Camo for the X9 Maverick requires 75 Armored Zombie eliminations.

Black Ops 7 Assault Rifle Zombies Mastery Camos

The Black Ops 7 Mastery camos for Zombies are going to take more work to attain, mainly because you need the rest of the camos to unlock them. Not only that, but you’ll have to unlock the mastery camos on other guns to be able to continue unlocking them for one particular gun.

The Golden Dragon camo is earned after unlocking all the Special camos for the current gun and then getting 10 kills rapidly 15 different times with that weapon.

camo is earned after unlocking all the Special camos for the current gun and then getting 10 kills rapidly 15 different times with that weapon. The Bloodstone camo is unlocked by getting the Golden Dragon camo on all six Assault Rifles, before getting 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage five times.

camo is unlocked by getting the Golden Dragon camo on all six Assault Rifles, before getting 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage five times. To get the Doomsteel camo, you need to unlock the Bloodstone camo on 30 different weapons and then eliminate 10 Elite zombies with the given weapon.

camo, you need to unlock the Bloodstone camo on 30 different weapons and then eliminate 10 Elite zombies with the given weapon. Getting the Infestation camo only requires getting the Doomsteel camo on 30 different weapons.

