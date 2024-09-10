How to Counter the Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6

Knowing how to counter a Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6 makes all the difference in the heat of battle. The Sleeper Agent is one of several brand-new Field Upgrades making an appearance in Treyarch’s sixth entry into the Black Ops series, and is bound to prove a popular choice when creating the perfect loadout. The Sleeper Agent allows you to disguise yourself as an enemy team member. Thankfully, there are some ways to counter the Field Upgrade.

Best Black Ops 6 Sleeper Agent Counters

There are several ways you can identify a Sleeper Agent user in Black Ops 6. Ranging from increased minimap awareness to selecting Perks to give you the upper hand, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to spotting anyone attempting ambitious plays with the Sleeper Agent.

Aim Assist is Telling

Disguised players don’t influence the level of aim assist, meaning you will notice any Agents by paying attention to aim assist slowing down. For controller players, this is one of the more effective methods to counter the Sleeper Agent in the heat of battle.

However, for those using a keyboard and mouse, this method is useless as you don’t benefit from the aim assist.

Stay Vigilant

The Vigilance Perk gives you immunity to anyone using the Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade. Instead of seeing an enemy disguised as a teammate, you’ll see them as a typical opponent complete with a red name above their heads.

The versatility of the Vigilance Perk in Black Ops 6 isn’t the best, but if you’re looking to ensure you never get caught out by an undercover agent, this Perk is the one to pick.

Minimap Awareness

Those using the Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6 may appear in front of you as a friendly but they will still appear on the minimap as a red dot. While active, enemies disguising themselves will appear red when a UAV pings their location or when they’re firing unsuppressed weaponry during matches.

Utilizing the minimap to your advantage is key to success in Black Ops 6 and is a surefire way of countering Sleeper Agents every single time.

There you have it, that’s how to counter the Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6. Before you go, take a look at the best SMGs for close-quarters combat.

