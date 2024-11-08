While playing Black Ops 6, you might have happened upon Nuketown, which players in the series are already familiar with. So, does the latest title in the series also feature a classic Easter egg or not? That’s what we are here to find out. Let’s dive in and discover everything you need to know about how to solve the Nuketown Easter Egg in Black Ops 6.

How To Solve The Nuketown Easter Egg In Black Ops 6

Usually, the way to solve Nuketown Easter eggs in past games in the series would be to find all the mannequins in Nuketown and shoot off all their heads within a time limit. But here, the important question we should be asking is if there’s an actual Easter egg to solve in Nuketown in Black Ops 6.

At the moment, there does not seem to be one active. It has been a tradition in every Black Ops game from the past to feature the Nuketown map and, within the map, there also usually would be an Easter egg.

As one Reddit post has mentioned, mannequins will indeed spawn across the map if you play in a private match. While it is entirely possible to shoot off all the heads of the mannequins in Nuketown in Black Ops 6 as well, that does not seem to trigger anything. At least, not at the moment.

In past games, for example, the mannequins would start attacking the player, or a specific piece of music would play as soon as all heads would be shot off.

Is There An Easter Egg In Nuketown?

At the moment, the developers have not introduced an Easter egg in Nuketown. Despite this, it is interesting to note how the map cannot be selected to play in any private matches, and it is not even available in Theater Mode, so it is not possible to watch matches taking place on that particular map.

Still, that didn’t stop some gamers from forcing Theater Mode for the Nuketown map, in hopes of discovering something more that may be hidden. Not much has come up, unfortunately, but the vicinity of Nuketown to other maps (such as the Area 99 Warzone) might suggest that the developers are working on something that is, at this moment, still not available for players.

We will continue to monitor the situation and see if future updates will bring any actual Easter eggs in Nuketown, as we are pretty sure they will.

For the moment, that’s all about the Nuketown Easter egg in Black Ops 6. But there’s more about the game, if you are hungry for information, check out our guides on what bullet velocity does and the Zombies Terminus Easter egg walkthrough.

