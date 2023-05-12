The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring custom builds into the battlefield. Among the most popular are submachine guns, generally fast-firing and lethal at close-quarters. These are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded tweaked a large number of SMGs. Some were hit with the new ‘Minimum Armor Damage’ mechanic while others, like the BAS-P, received considerable buffs. There was also a slight nerf to the Vaznev-9K, which has forced us to change out our pick for the best SMG in the battle royale.

The SMGs that don’t make this list miss out do so by virtue of not being as viable as the five detailed below.

5) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528’s biggest plus is its magazines, giving 50 rounds to players and allowing them to ignore extended magazines when they’re choosing attachments.

It also boasts a strong fire-rate and handling, meaning it thrives at those competitive close-ranges. Don’t be afraid to fly at opponents and let its fire-rate and number of bullets do the talking, especially as it will struggle at medium ranges:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

4) BAS-P

The BAS-P replaces the MX9 on this list and moves up to fourth thanks to its significant buffs in Season 3 Reloaded. Its damage ranges were increased across the board, meaning it’ll drop enemies faster and more consistently.

We’re being cautious in our ranking for now but, if its strengthening is as major as first appears, it could be even higher on this best SMGs ranking when you check back. Its best attachments aid accuracy and range, letting its handling and improved damage thrive:

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

3) VEL 46

The VEL 46 struggled to retain a real viability prior to its Season Two Reloaded buff. Its damage was simply too low to compete with the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K. However, its damage has improved exponentially since then, making it a real pocket-rocket up close.

Its damage drop off still stops it from competing at mid-range but up close it’s pretty much unmatched. A headshot damage nerf with Season 3 hasn’t stopped it from breaching the top three of this list.

Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm

Lachmann Dart 165mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K remains the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 but we’ve just knocked it down to second place in Warzone 2. Where its damage compensated for its slower fire-rate and modest kick, back to back nerfs mean it’s just a hair weaker than the Lachmann in our eyes.

There’s still very little to separate the two but, with the Lachmann’s fire-rate and handling noticeably stronger, the Vaznev will have to settle for second place. Our chosen loadout remains the same though, combining overall efficiency and accuracy:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured

1) Lachmann Sub

During Season 2, the Lachmann Sub became the meta SMG. A nerf with Season 3 – targeting its headshot damage – ever-so-slightly lessened its viability. There’s also more recoil than a lot of its SMG counterparts, but its pure damage output up close makes it a true standout SMG.

While we had it second to the Vaznev, the Lachmann’s avoidance of a nerf with Season 3 Reloaded means we’ve bumped it up to top spot and the best SMG in Warzone 2. You’ll still need to temper its kick and add extended mags, but equip these attachments and you play as aggressively as you like, knowing you’ve got the best close-range gun imaginable:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best ARs and best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.

