The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
The best SMGs can be a key to victory.
Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring custom builds into the battlefield. Among the most popular are submachine guns, generally fast-firing and lethal at close-quarters. These are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3.
Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded tweaked a large number of SMGs. Some were hit with the new ‘Minimum Armor Damage’ mechanic while others, like the BAS-P, received considerable buffs. There was also a slight nerf to the Vaznev-9K, which has forced us to change out our pick for the best SMG in the battle royale.
The SMGs that don’t make this list miss out do so by virtue of not being as viable as the five detailed below.
5) PDSW 528
The PDSW 528’s biggest plus is its magazines, giving 50 rounds to players and allowing them to ignore extended magazines when they’re choosing attachments.
It also boasts a strong fire-rate and handling, meaning it thrives at those competitive close-ranges. Don’t be afraid to fly at opponents and let its fire-rate and number of bullets do the talking, especially as it will struggle at medium ranges:
- Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Hollow Extended Stock
- Comb: TV TACCOMB
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
4) BAS-P
The BAS-P replaces the MX9 on this list and moves up to fourth thanks to its significant buffs in Season 3 Reloaded. Its damage ranges were increased across the board, meaning it’ll drop enemies faster and more consistently.
We’re being cautious in our ranking for now but, if its strengthening is as major as first appears, it could be even higher on this best SMGs ranking when you check back. Its best attachments aid accuracy and range, letting its handling and improved damage thrive:
- Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36
3) VEL 46
The VEL 46 struggled to retain a real viability prior to its Season Two Reloaded buff. Its damage was simply too low to compete with the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K. However, its damage has improved exponentially since then, making it a real pocket-rocket up close.
Its damage drop off still stops it from competing at mid-range but up close it’s pretty much unmatched. A headshot damage nerf with Season 3 hasn’t stopped it from breaching the top three of this list.
- Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
2) Vaznev-9K
The Vaznev-9K remains the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 but we’ve just knocked it down to second place in Warzone 2. Where its damage compensated for its slower fire-rate and modest kick, back to back nerfs mean it’s just a hair weaker than the Lachmann in our eyes.
There’s still very little to separate the two but, with the Lachmann’s fire-rate and handling noticeably stronger, the Vaznev will have to settle for second place. Our chosen loadout remains the same though, combining overall efficiency and accuracy:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured
1) Lachmann Sub
During Season 2, the Lachmann Sub became the meta SMG. A nerf with Season 3 – targeting its headshot damage – ever-so-slightly lessened its viability. There’s also more recoil than a lot of its SMG counterparts, but its pure damage output up close makes it a true standout SMG.
While we had it second to the Vaznev, the Lachmann’s avoidance of a nerf with Season 3 Reloaded means we’ve bumped it up to top spot and the best SMG in Warzone 2. You’ll still need to temper its kick and add extended mags, but equip these attachments and you play as aggressively as you like, knowing you’ve got the best close-range gun imaginable:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Magazine: 40 Round Mags
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best ARs and best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.
