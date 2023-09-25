Warzone & MW2 Season 6 Early Patch Notes: New Maps, Operation Nightmare, Zombie Royale & More

The spooky season has arrived in the Call of Duty universe, spawning the undead in several notable maps. Like previous content, you can expect Halloween-themed Operators and the return of the Haunting event. If you want a sneak peek into the upcoming features, we’ll show you the early patch notes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 to get you started on the thrilling adventure.

Warzone & MW2 Season 6 Early Patch Notes, Explained

Although the patch notes have yet to be released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the Call of Duty official website has given us a glimpse of upcoming content. First and foremost, the Haunting mid-season event will return for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on Oct. 17, 2023, changing the dynamics for various maps. Warzone players can participate in the Zombie Royale within Al Mazrah and Vondel, also known as Vondead, to take down undead creatures.

Any players eliminated in the match will turn into zombies, allowing them to gain supernatural powers to sink their teeth into human Operators. Al Mazrah will also include the Operation Nightmare mid-season event, requiring you to investigate a mysterious anomaly. You must eliminate the “Most Wanted” targets from the Bounty board in order to gain rewards and survive the terrifying mission.

Image Source: Activision

Lastly, Vondel will showcase a rerun of Lockdown, an objective-based Battle Royale that functions similarly to a past Season 4 event. As for Modern Warfare 2, you can expect four new multiplayer maps during Call of Duty Season 6’s launch:

La Casa (Core)

Koro Village (Core)

King (Gunfight)

Fight (Gunfight)

El Asilo and Embassy will have a reskin to match the spooky theme, as well as a few scary additions across all maps. Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 will also host a mid-season Soul Capture event, where players can obtain souls from fallen soldiers to earn rewards.

If you’re looking for a new Operator look, you can look forward to these exclusive skins:

Spawn

V4L3RIA

Al Simmons

Creepy Clown (Fender Skin)

Violator (König Skin)

Disruptor (Horangi Skin)

Soul Crusher (Mila Skin)

Gaia (Nova Skin)

Succubi Lilith (Diablo)

Inarius (Diablo)

Skeletor (Overlord of Evil)

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Alucard (Hellsing)

You can anticipate many more features with the arrival of MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 patch notes, and we’ll be sure to update this guide once the official news is released. For now, be sure to explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content, including the best Warzone 2 changes in 2023.