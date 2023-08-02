Best FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone Season 5, among many other things, brought a couple of new weapons into Modern Warfare 2 and, by extension, the battle royale. The Famas of old returns as the FR Avancer – but what are the best attachments and builds to dominate the competition?

Best Warzone Build

Because it’s so early in Season 5 and the assault rifle has just dropped, we’re in the process of refining this build. However, we’ve chosen our attachments based on Activision’s initial weapon descriptions and how we expect it to perform.

The devs said the Avancer has a “blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability”, and that it thrives in mid-range engagements. As a result, we’re looking to augments its handling, mobility and accuracy. The fire-rate should take care of damage, so it’s a case of making it easy-to-use and powerful around that.

Our first attachments is the 60 Round Mag, unsurprising given the fire-rate of the Avancer. When so many bullets are being spat out, increasing magazine capacity is a surefire way to keep yourself in the action for longer and take out multiple enemies rapidly.

Next up is the Hex-40 Grip and FTAC Castle Comp, both of which aid accuracy. There is some penalty to ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, but both are worthwhile additions because of the benefits they bring to accuracy. In Warzone, with larger open spaces, managing the Avancer’s recoil will be crucial to using it successfully.

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: Hex-40 Grip

Hex-40 Grip Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Stock: FR Sprinter

FR Sprinter Rear Grip: RMT Grip

We’re rounding off our BR build with the FR Sprinter and RMT Grip. These are designed to speed up the Avancer and improve strafe speed. They’ll give you snappier aim and make you a more difficult target when firing.

It’s a solid all round build, minimizing the weapon’s weaknesses while looking to augment its strengths.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, there’s no need to slow the Avancer and augment it’s damage, range and accuracy. We’re not neglecting these aspects but we are toning them down in favor of speed and mobility. The average gunfight in MW2 is much closer than Warzone, so players won’t need to control recoil or rely on accuracy to the same degree.

We are carrying over the extended mag (but decreasing it to the 45 Round Mag) and RMT Grip, both of which offer the same boosts here as they do in the BR. There’s the same need to increase your magazine capacity, as well as the welcome speed buff given by the rear grip.

However, it’s all change elsewhere. The FR Sprinter makes its way out for the WMG-TAC, mainly because we’re looking to keep the FR Avancer snappy.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 395mm FR Minibore

395mm FR Minibore Stock: WMG-TAC

WMG-TAC Rear Grip: RMT Grip

Finally, we’re opting for the FTAC Ripper 56 and 395mm FR Minibore. These add to the class’s speed and mobility, making it ideal for the smaller MW2 maps like Shoot House and Shipment. It will kick more, but it’s a price worth paying to keep you in the fight in MW2.

How To Unlock the FR Avancer

It’s really simple to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone and MW2. It’s a Battle Pass weapon, meaning players need only purchase the new Season 5 Pass and unlock Sector E8. This is done by playing any mode and earning Battle Pass tokens for your time.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You can also purchase a bundle that includes the FR Avancer but, given it’s so easy to unlock without the added expense, we’d recommend just getting it via the BP, unless there’s a blueprint of it you really want!

Remember, whichever game or mode you’ve played to unlock it; it’ll be unlocked across all games and modes. Unlocking it in MW2 lets you use it in Warzone, and vice versa.

Those are the best FR Avancer loadouts for MW2 and Warzone. For everything else Season 5, including official patch notes and the fallout, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.