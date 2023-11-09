Modern Warfare 3 has shaken up its formula by updating decade-old maps, new weapons, and new mechanics. We saw a major redesign to the perk system and wanted to detail the best Modern Warfare 3 perks you should equip.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Perks

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Perks are now split into different categories. Vests, Gloves, Boots, and finally Gear. They are essentially the same as the perks of old but now come in a more visually pleasing outlet. You may choose one pair of boots, one pair of gloves, a vest, and some gear to top off your loadout. Expect to sacrifice some perks while gaining others, as is usual for Call of Duty.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Vest

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

There are some really good contenders in the Vests category that’s we’ve seen so far. But the standout has to be the Infantry Vest.

The Infantry Vest is a must-pick for almost every map and gun combination. It increases Tac Sprint duration and recharge time, allowing you to sprint across any map in seconds and spend less time waiting for Tac Sprint to fill up again. SMGs will adore this Vest while Assault Rifles can make effective use of it too. Even Sniper Rifle players will want this Vest to keep up their momentum.

Due to the Infantry Vest’s strength, it overshadows the others on offer but that is not to say that every other Vest is bad or unpickable. On the contrary, the Gunner Vest is a close second in its usefulness and has a more specific target audience in Warzone – where the Vest is by far the best available. The Gunner Vest brings max ammo when you respawn, allows you to deploy with two primary weapons like good old Overkill, and reload faster.

Even the Engineer Vest has its niche but fails to be as universal as some other options. For most weapons and playstyles, you’ll find yourself creating a loadout that utilizes the Gunner or Infantry Vest a significant portion of the time.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Gloves

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Gloves aren’t so balanced. The single standout in this category is the Quick Grip Gloves and we do not see a world in which this will change anytime soon.

The best Gloves you can pick in Modern Warfare 3 are the Quick Grip Gloves and that is all due to the chaotic, fast-paced environment of the multiplayer. Gunfights are incredibly quick, despite the recent health increase, and you must always be on your toes to dominate a map. The Quick Grip Gloves’ ability to swap to your pistol in record time is often the difference between life and death. Thus it comes in at our best finger warmer in Modern Warfare 3.

Despite its dominance, the Commando Gloves come in at a not-so-close second place and has its niche targeted towards speed demons that never want to stop. Commando allows you to reload while at full sprint so you will be gunning through the map at MAC-10 without a care in the world. For certain SMG builds or high mobility ARs, you can argue that these gloves will give you the edge over the Quick Grip ones, but we aren’t entirely convinced.

A fan-favorite perk returns in the form of Scavenger Gloves, and as the name implies, allows you to scavenge from the corpses of your enemies refilling your ammo reserves. Loadouts either not running the Gunner Vest or using a weapon with a hunger for ammo may consider using the Scavenger Gloves.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Boots

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Boots are in a similar spot to Vests, they have one or two that outrank the rest by their sheer strength. Covert Sneakers take the top spot due to their complete disrespect towards a core fundamental design pillar: sound.

The Covert Sneakers are the best in MW3 thanks to the fact they entirely hide your footstep audio. Similar to Dead Silence in older CoD installments but without the arbitrary cooldown and usage time. The strength of these boots cannot be understated, their simple ability threatens to shake the META of MW3 on its own.

As a second option, we place the Climbing Boots in high regard due to their emphasis on player mobility allowing you to clamber and vault quicker while protecting you from any fall damage. On paper, its abilities seem rather lackluster, but in practice and paired with SMGs it can be a dominating perk.

Running Sneakers can be taken into account if for some reason you decide to opt against the Infantry Vest but the pair cannot be taken together. The Sneakers have the same ability as the Infantry Vest increasing your Tac Sprint and Recharge time.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Gear

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Gear is in a strange spot, it honestly has the widest range of perks that can tie off any loadout nicely, which means that the majority can be justified as the best. But at a push, we’d give the slight edge to Tac Mask.

MW3’s Gear system is seemingly designed to be the last part of your loadout and comes with many bonuses and perks that are already featured on some Gloves and Boots so that you aren’t locked behind as many choices as you were in previous Call of Duty titles.

The Tac Mask has to take our top spot due to its universal negation of one of the most frustrating scenarios in Modern Warfare 3; Flashbang spam. An entire enemy team pelting your position with flashbang after concussion grenade after shock stick is no fun at all. Thankfully, the Tac Mask can mitigate this barrage and gives you a fighting chance when the hail stops and the enemy pushes.

EOD Padding is the sister of the Tac Mask in both placement in our estimations and by its ability to reduce lethal killstreaks and equipment effects on you. It can protect from stray frag grenades or a chopper gunner and is a fair alternative to the Tac Mask. If grenade spam is more prevalent in your lobby, consider swapping over to the EOD Padding.

That’s all the Best Modern Warfare 3 Perks. Be sure to check out all our Call of Duty related content below for guides, news, and updates.