Modern Warfare 3 has a host of new guns for players to get their hands on, level up, and master. The Pulemyot 762 is one such weapon and we have the best Pulemyot 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Pulemyot 762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Pulemyot 762 Attachments

The Pulemyot 762 is the AK-47 if it was an LMG. A decent fire rate weapon with high damage and bouncy recoil. To bring out this weapon’s strength we need to focus on maximizing damage, recoil, and range while sacrificing mobility and handling.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : ST Pyro Heavy Barrel

: ST Pyro Heavy Barrel Optic : Mk. 23 Reflector

: Mk. 23 Reflector Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical

: SL Skeletal Vertical Magazine : 75 Round Belt

: 75 Round Belt Rear Grip: Demo TL20 Recoil Grip

As usual, we have the Mk. 23 Reflector as our optic of choice, this can be swapped out for your preferred sight with no real change. The ST Pyro Heavy Barrel gives the Pulemyot a substantial increase in damage that keeps the weapon competitive with the new health changes in MW3. The SL Skeletal Vertical grip stabilizes recoil and increases accuracy and receives help from the Demo TL20 Recoil Grip. The 75 Round Belt is the cherry on top ensuring you never run out of ammo gunning down entire lobbies of enemies.

Best Pulemyot 762 Perks

Perks in Modern Warfare are visually different but act and feel the same as before. We have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match across your loadout. The Pulemyot 762 is an LMG so it needs the right bonuses to be truly effective.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Thanks to the Quick Grip Gloves, we can minimize a large disadvantage of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary in a blink of an eye. Stalker Boots lets us track our prey, watching for flanking enemies and ensuring no one gets past our position. EOD Padding offers protection against nasty killstreaks and the odd frag grenade thrown in your direction.

Best Pulemyot 762 Equipment

Vests are the new spice in MW3. Vests offer players a unique way to build their loadout by deciding what main bonus their armor brings. From the classic Overkill perk to Faster Tac Sprint, there is surely a Vest for everyone.

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Gunner Vest is perfect for LMG players as it deploys you with max ammo and the ability to reload quickly. Before your enemy can react, you’ll have slammed a new magazine into your Pulemyot and began shredding through the maps. The new Breacher Drone is the perfect lethal to score easy kills across the map while Flashbangs can blind an entire enemy team. Finally, the ACS is the perfect field equipment for strategic game modes such as Hardpoint or Domination.

And there you have it, the best Pulemyot 762 class for Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.