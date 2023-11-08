Modern Warfare 3 has the largest roster of weapons in Call of Duty history. One of my favorite weapons introduced in this next CoD installment is the Holger 26. Let’s take a look at the best Holger 26 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Holger 26 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Holger 26 Attachments

The Holger 26 is an LMG so it is already focused on high accuracy, decent fire rate, and good damage while sacrificing a lot of mobility. We want to keep that trend with the attachments we throw onto this weapon so that it can be a true monster at locking down flanks or long angles for easy kills.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Barrel : Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel

: Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel Optic : MK.23 Reflector

: MK.23 Reflector Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical

First up, the duo of the HMRES Mod Suppressor and the Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel increase the Holger’s TTK and range ensuring your bullets hit hard. For our stability needs, we use the SL Skeletal Vertical to keep our shots on target, and the RB Crotalus Assault Stock further boosts our accuracy. Finally, the MK.23 Reflector is a clean optic with no visual clutter so you can see and track your target without issue.

Best Holger 26 Perks

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 see the perk system change and we are all for it. Now we have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match across your loadout. The Holger 26 is an LMG so it needs the right bonuses to be truly effective.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Our Quick Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. For information gathering as we hold chokes and hardpoints, we take the Stalker Boots, ensuring no one gets past our position. EOD Padding protects us from frags and killstreaks attempting to flush us out, allowing you to take more punishment than anyone else.

Best Holger 26 Equipment

The addition of Vests is the new spice in MW3. Vests give players bonuses similar to perks, and you must pick the right equipment to be truly effective.

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Gunner Vest is the perfect outfit for an LMG totting player as it deploys you with max ammo and the ability to reload quickly. There’s nothing worse than waiting 10 seconds to reload your LMG as enemies swarm your position. The new Breacher Drone is perfect for snagging clutch and unsuspecting kills while the Flashbang can halt an enemy push in an instant. Finally, the ACS is the perfect field equipment for strategic game modes such as Hardpoint or Domination.

And there you have it, the best Holger 26 class for Modern Warfare 3. Expect the setup to change as Season 1 drops and balance changes affect the META. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.