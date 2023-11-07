How to Pistol Swap Faster in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Pistol Fastdraw is a mechanic in MW3 that enables players to pull out their secondary weapon while still holding their primary in the other hand, allowing for rapid switching and firing of your handgun. We’re here to break down how to use it to pistol swap faster and on which weapons it is available with.

MW3 Pistol Fastdraw, Explained

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To use Fastdraw in MW3, you will need to equip a pistol grip attachment to your weapon that has the Perk.

In MW3, you can check which grip you need by opening the weapon progression page and checking which one has that Perk. In MW2, FTAC Siege was the only handgun without any grips with that perk, and there is still no information about Tyr from MW3.

While in-game, you will be able to quickly pull out your pistol while holding your primary weapon. You can’t do it while running, but you can do it while walking or aiming down sight. Switching back to your primary will have the same speed boost.

Pistols With Pistol Fastdraw Perk

Activision revealed in a blog post all of the new weapons available at launch, as well as some balancing details. Pistol Fastdraw could be added and removed from some pistol grips. Weapon progression levels also seem unbalanced compared to new weapons, so you can expect Activision to change them at or following launch.

We’ve listed all the weapons which can currently make use of Pistol Fastdraw down below.

9mm Daemon – Daemon Hand Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 16

Basilisk – SO RO-99 Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 21

.50 GS/GS Magna – GS .50 Wood Grain Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 21 of .50 GS

X12/X13 – Cronen Lima-6 Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 8 of X13

p890 – Bruen RSH-80 Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 23

Renetti – EXF Eclipsor Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 2

COR-45 – Tactical Grip Cover unlocked at weapon progression level 4

WSP Stinger – WSP Tac-20 Grip unlocked at weapon progression level 4

That sums it up on how to swap to your pistol faster in MW3.