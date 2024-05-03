Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 soldiers holding guns hiding behind shield soldier
CoD MW3 Dev Error 5433 Fix, Explained

Get rid of Dev Error 5433!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players recently have been experiencing a well-known error called ‘Dev Error 5433’. This error has been frequently seen after the Season 3 Reloaded update and is ruining the gaming experience for many. Follow through on this guide as we tell you about this error and help you fix MW3 Dev Error 5433.

What is Dev Error 5433 in MW3?

MW3 Dev Error 5433 is usually caused by corrupted or overloaded cache data. This is sometimes caused when temporary data exceeds its limits. In other cases, Dev Error 5433 pops up due to problems with the game’s graphics when MW3 requires more graphic memory than what is available.

This error is preventing players from accessing the multiplayer and zombie modes and is mostly affecting PlayStation users. The following are some ways to get rid of Error 5433.

How to Fix Dev Error 5433

To fix Dev Error 5433, you need to adjust the On-Demand Texture Streaming settings within the game. Following are the steps for this fix:

  1. Open the ‘Options’ menu in the game.
  2. Navigate to ‘Settings’ and then to the ‘Graphics’ tab.
  3. Locate the ‘On-Demand Texture Streaming’ option and expand it.
  4. Change the ‘Allocated Texture Cache Size’ to small.

This fix can resolve Dev Error 5433, and it has been proven effective for many players. If this doesn’t work for you, try the following:

  • Just restart your PC or console and check if that resolves the problem.
  • Change the in-game language, then change it back to your preferred language.

If the above methods don’t work for you, then your final resort is to delete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from your PC or console and do a clean reinstallation.

All the above fixes have helped CoD players in the past, and they might work for you, too. A reinstall is the most time-consuming method of fixing this error, so use it as a last resort.

If nothing from the above methods works for you, then your last hope is to follow Call of Duty Updates on X for official updates on the game and hope that the developers patch a fix into Call of Duty for Dev Error 5433 as soon as possible.

That's all for this guide.

