How to Upgrade MW3 Zombies Easter Egg MMA Gloves, Target & Mirror

Need help getting to upgrade the MW3 Zombies Drum easter egg items? As part of Season 2 Reloaded, there’s a brand-new easter egg to get you into a new Aether Rift, with plenty of schematics hidden inside. To actually get there in the first place, you’ve got to clear through a lengthy easter egg, which involves upgrading items you obtained earlier. Here’s our walkthrough of what to do!

How to Upgrade Drum Easter Egg Items in MW3 Zombies

After you obtain the easter egg items and then exfil, the four items above will remain in your Zombies inventory. However, you need to upgrade them all to gold rarity before you can proceed with the next stage of the MW3 easter egg.

How to Upgrade Tattered MMA Gloves in MW3 Zombies

To upgrade to regular MMA Gloves for the easter egg, head to the boxing gym in the Zaravan Suburbs area of the map. Enter the ring and select the option to Offer Unattuned Relic. Turn right to see three red punching bags, and melee each one. Doing so spawns in some zombies to kill, but there’s one you need to keep alive. This zombie has fists glowing red. Lure it into the boxing ring, then drop your weapon and kill it only using your fists. Once defeated, the gold Tattered MMA Gloves will spawn in the ring.

Perforated Target

This time, head over to the firing range by Shahin Manor. Walk over to a paper target in the middle, and the Offer Unattuned Relic prompt appears again. Floating targets then appear in the air, with a purple mist around them. As before, shoot them until they turn red.

Destroying them all spawns in a hulking zombie that only takes damage via headshots. This is fairly easy to take down, dropping the upgraded Perforated Target when dead.

Mirror

Lastly, you need to upgrade the mirror as well. Head to the graveyard by Abdal Academy, also near to a Buy Station. Look for a large gravestone with a mirror icon on it, and you can interact with Offer Unattuned Relic.

This spawns in two zombies with varying status effects. It’s randomized for each match, with colors aligning to the ammo type effects from when you initially got the mirror. Head up the church tower and you’ll see ammo mods for the four status effects (Cryofreeze, Napalm Burst, Brainrot, or Deadwire). Select the one according to the zombies’ colors and kill them. Doing this properly drops the Pristine Mirror.

How to Finish MWZ Drum Easter Egg

With all three items upgraded and the Drum in your inventory, make your way to the Tier 3 Zone. At the top of this mound are four pedestals, each prompting you to place down a different one of the items you’ve unlocked.

This spawns in a new Aether Rift that gives you access to the new area with Season 2 Reloaded. You’ll have to fight one extra wave of zombies before doing so, including a Mimic. Doing so nets you a reward rift containing a Sigil, which means you can then permanently visit this new area each match without having to repeat these steps.

With these MW3 Zombies upgrades completed, you can head into the new Aether Rift and work towards getting schematics for all the new weapons and vehicles in the game! Those include the Blood Burner Wonder vehicle, and a Keres boss fight.