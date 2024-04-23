warzone player shares compilation of indoor utv rampage

When it comes to the element of surprise, the sound of a UTV in Warzone might give you away. A Warzone player on Reddit has shown off their compilation of proving that point entirely wrong. They got quite the showreel from their UTV in the place you’d least expect.

The UTVs in Warzone are great for getting you and your squad across the map as quickly as possible. They’re quick, nimble and can protect you from a few stray shots. However, there are some places on the map that you simply wouldn’t expect to find one, like in a stairwell.

Reddit user u/-_-_-_O_-_-_- posted a video in the r/CODWarzone Subreddit titled, “Driving a vehicle: UTV (Ep. 1).” Clicking play reveals a 5:49 video of them driving a UTV into the prison on Rebirth Island and using it to wipe out full squads.

By simply driving into the prison and backing into a hallway and up a stairwell, the player would then wait on the first landing to see if any enemy players would wander that way. When someone did, they would blare the horns and start driving down the stairs, killing them either on impact or by crushing them. If the UTV didn’t kill the enemies immediately, they would just hop out and finish the job with their main loadout.

The strategy seemed to work for multiple reasons. There is a corner on the landing that is the perfect size for the UTV to hide behind, so the player could avoid fire from the floor below. The stairs were barely wide enough for the UTV, so there was no room to escape once it started driving. The enemy squads often weren’t expecting anything of that sort, so the driver always had the element of surprise.

Image Source: Activision via u/-_-_-_O_-_-_- Reddit

This tactic was used to eliminate entire squads at a time, even though there was only one driver. If driving forward once didn’t get the job done, they could just back up and try again. They’d either get hit on the way back or on the second strike forward. Even though there were often places to hide, many players didn’t even consider hiding over taking the offensive and losing to the UTV.

If the opposing squads were good enough, they could destroy the UTV after a while, but there were always more opportunities to come back. The user uploaded a second video with more clips, showcasing just how successful this tactic can be.

Its unclear if Activision is going to do anything to nerf the UTV’s usefulness indoors, but it sure is an exciting method to watch. It’s now up to the players to find a way to counter this, but only time will tell what’s next for Season 3.

