Ready for even more Call of Duty? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out the Warzone Season 3 early patch notes. Activision has started to share what we can expect across multiplayer and Warzone, with plenty on the horizon. Let’s get into it!

Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes

Read on to see all the changes and new features coming to Warzone in the upcoming Season 3 expansion.

Rebirth Island

The biggest feature coming to Warzone in Season 3 is the return of Rebirth Island. It first appeared as Caldera during the Black Ops Cold War cycle, adding a completely different gameplay style compared to regular battle royale in Verdansk. After a few years away it now returns during the Modern Warfare 3 cycle.

All the original POIs from the original Rebirth Island return in Season 3. That said, there are a few subtle tweaks across the map. These are a range of slight changes to Rebirth Island:

More access points to get onto the island from water

New day/night cycle during matches

Increased visibility and brightness in POI interiors

New and Returning Modes

Season 3 also adds a bunch of modes to Warzone, though not all of them are appearing in-game at launch.

First off is Warzone Bootcamp, a training mode available on the Urzikstan map. It’s a smaller version of the regular battle royale gameplay, with up to 20 real players and 24 bots. You do earn XP during matches, but it’s much less than you’ll get in regular modes.

Of course, Rebirth Resurgence also makes a comeback alongside Rebirth Island. It’s like a miniature verson of battle royale, where teammates can spawn back in after a timer runs out. Death is less of an issue, and you get to come back even if you lose in the gulag.

Midway through the season, Rebirth Resurgence Loaded will arrive, too. This is very similar to normal Resurgence modes, except you use your loadouts instead of ground weapons. If you prefer leveling up guns in Warzone over multiplayer, this is the mode for you.

Lastly, Rebirth Lockdown will land during Season 3 Reloaded as well. In this Resurgence mode, there are various Hardpoints cropping up during a match, which you need to hold down while also battling to be the last team standing.

New and Returning Features

Season 3 also ushers in plenty of changes to gameplay in Warzone, both cosmetic and intrinsic. Here’s a look at the key features:

Rebirth Infil Strikes – Before dropping into matches, airstrikes will occasionally level POIs across the map, rendering them destroyed but still accessible.

– Before dropping into matches, airstrikes will occasionally level POIs across the map, rendering them destroyed but still accessible. Squad Rage Field Upgrade – Available from Buy Stations, this Field Upgrade provides buffs to your entire squad. This includes eliminating gas in your radius, increasing tac sprint time, and boosting your HP.

– Available from Buy Stations, this Field Upgrade provides buffs to your entire squad. This includes eliminating gas in your radius, increasing tac sprint time, and boosting your HP. Utility Box Field Upgrade – This is a combination of munition and armor boxes, dropping both ammo resupplies and extra shields for your squad.

– This is a combination of munition and armor boxes, dropping both ammo resupplies and extra shields for your squad. Foresight Killstreak – If you’ve got this killstreak equipped, you get to see the location of each incoming circle early. This lets you slowly track your position to ensure you’re never running from the gas.

– If you’ve got this killstreak equipped, you get to see the location of each incoming circle early. This lets you slowly track your position to ensure you’re never running from the gas. Altered Movement – More areas to seamlessly traverse from water to land on Rebirth Island.

– More areas to seamlessly traverse from water to land on Rebirth Island. Biometric Scanners – Up to then can appear on the map. Scanning your biometrics shows you your current stats and provides you with an exclusive keycard. This is used to purchase ammo, plates, perks, and weapons at premium Buy Stations.

– Up to then can appear on the map. Scanning your biometrics shows you your current stats and provides you with an exclusive keycard. This is used to purchase ammo, plates, perks, and weapons at premium Buy Stations. Variable Times of Day – Matches can now cycle between daytime, dusk, and night, with weather storms too.

– Matches can now cycle between daytime, dusk, and night, with weather storms too. Squad Assemble Bonuses – You earn increased XP for landing near your teammates and remaining united as a squad during a match.

– You earn increased XP for landing near your teammates and remaining united as a squad during a match. Weapon Trade Stations – A returning feature, you can swap in your ground weapons to choose a different gun to use, sometimes even coming with attachments.

– A returning feature, you can swap in your ground weapons to choose a different gun to use, sometimes even coming with attachments. Unsubstantiated Intel – Pickups across the map and inside vaults that provide lore and extend the story of Makarov’s operation on Rebirth Island.

– Pickups across the map and inside vaults that provide lore and extend the story of Makarov’s operation on Rebirth Island. Ranked Rebirth Play – Now you can play Warzone Ranked on Rebirth Island. There are new and exclusive rank rewards for this specific mode, and skins to unlock.

That’s all we have for the early Warzone Season 3 patch notes so far! For more CoD, check out how to play Warzone Mobile on PC and how to increase FPS in Warzone Mobile.

