How to Play Warzone Mobile on PC

Warzone Mobile has parachute landed onto both Android and iOS mobile platforms everywhere today, and longtime fans of the iconic FPS franchise are eager to dive in. When it comes to playing action-packed titles on a small screen, however, for some it can feel too challenging or simply not immersive enough compared to playing on a PC, for instance.

Thankfully options have become increasingly available, and if you’re wondering whether there’s a way, here’s our handy guide to show how you can play Warzone Mobile on PC.

How to Install Warzone Mobile on PC

So there is no “official” way to download and play Warzone Mobile on any other platform, including PC. The game is intended to be played first and foremost on your smartphone. However, as with other big title mobile games like Warcraft Rumble, astute players have managed to create and share emulators to help bridge that gap and make mobile gaming at least a bit more universal for everyone.

In the case of Warzone Mobile, you’ll want to head over to Blue Stacks, one of the biggest mobile game emulators available right now for both PC and Mac, in order to download the game.

To do so, go to the Blue Stacks website and download ‘Blue Stacks 10’ if you haven’t already, as it’s the latest version available. Once it finishes, open and launch the emulator. Look for ‘App Player’ on the left side of the dashboard and click it.

This will bring you to a new icon menu, and you’ll want to click on ‘System Apps’. Then look for the Google Play Store icon and click on that. This will take you to the Play Store itself, and you can type “Warzone Mobile” into the search bar. Look for it in the results, and there should be an ‘Install’ button.

If there isn’t, alternatively you can back out to System Apps (still in the emulator) and instead click ‘Chrome’ to bring up the search engine. Type “Warzone Mobile” in there and there should be an option to install the game right at the top. Once it’s installed, you should be set to go.

That concludes our guide for how to play Warzone Mobile on PC. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you think the game plays well via the emulator, or if it’s still better on the smartphone.

