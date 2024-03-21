Now that Warzone Mobile has dropped, there are plenty of settings to play around with to suit the game to your personal play style. One of the most important settings involves your frame rate, making the game look more or less smooth. Here’s how to increase FPS on Warzone Mobile.

How Do You Change FPS in Warzone Mobile?

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

In order to manipulate your frame rate in Warzone Mobile, you’ll have to go into the settings menu from the lobby. Tap the gear in the top-right of the screen and then choose Graphics from of the list. From here you can modify the quality of your visuals to match the way you play the best.

There are two main settings on this screen that are going to be important for increasing your FPS in Warzone Mobile. First, you want to make sure that the Performance Optimization For setting is toggled to Framerate. If you have it set to Battery, it’ll reduce the processing on your device to conserve battery, but it will reduce the FPS to do so.

The next setting that you need to check is the Max Framerate/FPS setting. This will determine what is the highest FPS the game will use on your device, so if you want the highest FPS, choose the highest option. You can choose between 30, 45, 60 and uncapped, which will allow the game to run an even higher FPS if it’s capable of doing so.

If you’re still struggling to increase your FPS in Warzone Mobile, you might have to lower the Visual Quality setting as well. This should reduce the load on your device and allow the game to run at a higher frame rate than at a higher visual setting.

Those are all the ways to increase your FPS in Warzone Mobile. Not every system is built the same, so there may need to be some tweaking. For more Warzone Mobile guides like how to claim your pre-register rewards or how to best login, be sure to check back here.

