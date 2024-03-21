Category:
How to Claim Warzone Mobile Pre-Register Rewards

the tab to claim pre-register rewards in Warzone Mobile
Image Source: Twinfinite via Activision

You can finally return to Verdansk, as Warzone Mobile is live worldwide now. If you have been excited for a while, you’ll want to claim the Warzone Mobile pre-register rewards to get some cool new cosmetics.

All Warzone Mobile Pre-Register Rewards

Below are all of the Warzone Mobile pre-register rewards that the community earned. You will be able to find them in-game by following some steps outlined below. Some of them are game focused, such as Rebirth Island being a map in the game before it returns to the full Warzone game as part of Season 3, while some are cosmetic rewards for you to use, such as guns, emblems, and a Ghost operator to use in-game.

  • Rebirth Island. Rebirth Island. Unlocked. 45,000,000
  • Shoot House. Shoot House. Unlocked. 35,000,000
  • Ghost – Condemned. Unlocked. 25,000,000
  • M4 – Archfiend. M4 – Archfiend. Unlocked. 15,000,000
  • X12 – Prince of Hell. X12 – Prince of Hell. Unlocked
  • Vinyl – Foes Flame. Emblem – Dark Familiar. Vinyl – Foes Flame

How to Claim Rewards In-Game

Once you’ve completed the three intro training matches, you’ll unlock all of Warzone Mobile’s features, including the store and creating your own custom loadouts. The former is where you’ll find all the rewards for you to claim. You just need to follow the following steps:

  • Select the Store tab from the bottom left of the screen.
  • Select the Day Zero tab at the bottom.
  • Click on the Free Pre-Registration Rewards tile.
  • Select ‘Claim Now’ on the right of the screen.
the pre-registration rewards claim screen in Warzone mobile
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After confirming that you want to claim them now, you will be able to find them in your classes or customization menus to take into the next match.

That’s all there is to know about claiming the pre-register rewards in Warzone Mobile. For more on the game, check out our launch FAQ, or how to link your console accounts to the game.

