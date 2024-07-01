Character RNG Codes (July 2024)

Sometimes if you want to get the best characters, you have to be patient and reroll as many times as possible. But what about some free Roblox rewards with some Character RNG codes? That’s what we’re here for! Keep reading to find out what they do and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Character RNG Codes (Working)

Here are the working codes at the moment:

2MVISITS : Homus Sampson Exclusive Character

: Homus Sampson Exclusive Character CRAFTINGUPDATE: x3 Luck Potion II

Character RNG Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes yet.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in Character RNG

Here is how to redeem codes in Character RNG:

Launch Character RNG in Roblox.

Find the Codes NPC, near where you spawn.

You can find him in the distance, just rotate your view and follow the “Codes” icon.

Approach him and a text box will appear.

Copy and paste the code into the text box.

Press Claim to obtain goodies.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Character RNG Codes

If you are on the hunt for all the latest codes, we recommend joining the Discord server of the developers. You might also want to join the developers’ Roblox group as well. But to be up-to-date on all the latest codes, you might also want to bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll be updating regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes might not work because of typos, so it’s better to make sure that you are always copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

That’s all we have for you for Character RNG Codes. For more on Roblox, check out Gym League codes and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got the Clover Retribution Trello link and Clover Rebirth codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy