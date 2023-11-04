This weekend’s BlizzCon 2023 event featured several upcoming content updates for World of Warcraft, beginning with the new tower defense mobile game, Warcraft Rumble. Those anxious to get this more casual WoW spinoff game on their phones are in for a treat, as it was released a day early, ahead of the convention’s announcement schedule. However, some players may be scratching their heads on whether it could be available on PC just like all other WoW installments. If you’re in that same boat, here is our answer to the question: can you play Warcraft Rumble on PC?

Is Warcraft Rumble Playable on PC? If So, How to Install It

Image Source: Blizzard

Warcraft Rumble is, first and foremost, a mobile game, and at this point has only been released on and is available for Android OS. However, those at Blizzard have confirmed that the game will also port to PC in the future via its Battle Net hub but did not provide any ballpark figure for a subsequent release yet.

We may get more information regarding this during BlizzCon and will update this article with any new information as needed. A shortcut icon for the game is already visible on Battle Net’s dashboard so that alone is promising.

As an alternative to waiting for that to come around, some players are using a popular and reliable emulator called BlueStacks, which allows you to play an immense variety of Android games on your PC or Mac, including Warcraft Rumble. Its website provides easy-to-understand instructions for installing the emulator and then downloading the game itself, along with the specs required to run it.

So technically, yes, you can play Warcraft Rumble on PC, as long as you’re comfortable running an emulator on your current system. Otherwise, you’ll have to opt for a phone screen while waiting for the official PC port to roll out.

That concludes our guide for playing Warcraft Rumble on PC. Let us know if you think a mobile game is a good choice for the WoW universe overall, and be sure to check out our other updates regarding this weekend’s BlizzCon announcements.