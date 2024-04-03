MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass – All Revealed Skins & Weapons

A new battle pass is coming to MW3 and Warzone for season 3 with over 100 tacti-cool rewards. From new Operator skins, weapons, blueprints and so much more, you will want to unlock this pass as soon as it drops. Let’s get into what you can expect from the MW3 and Warzone season 3 battle pass, including all revealed skins and weapons!

MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass

The season 3 MW3 and Warzone battle pass gives you the opportunity to unlock over 100 rewards including 1,400 COD Points with BlackCell. BlackCell gives you full access to the entire pass, with more content reaching a value of 7,000 COD Points. This season is full of gilded cosmetics, digitized patterns and super cyber themes.

Image Source: Activision

When you upgrade to BlackCell you can unlock the following content across 100 tiers:

1,400 COD Points

6 x Tracer Weapon Blueprints

11 x Reactive Operators

20/25 x Battle Token Tier Skips

The new skins introduced in the season 3 pass include:

New operator Stasis with fully animated black and gold bodysuit

Marakov + a BlackCell exclusive skin ‘Dominus’ and Fenrir skin

Snoop Dawg + a BlackCell exclusive skin ‘Doggfather’

Swagger + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Ripper + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Doc + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Riptide + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Banshee + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Corso + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Byline + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Hush + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin

Image Source: Activision

As if all of those Operator skins aren’t enough, the MW3 Warzone season 3 battle pass also offers weapon blueprints which include:

Steely Gaze (+ BlackCell variant)

Veil Breaker (+ BlackCell variant)

Blade Eater (+ BlackCell variant)

Sealed Fate (+ BlackCell variant)

Situational Hazard (+ BlackCell variant)

Gleaned Slash (+ BlackCell variant)

You can get the MW3 Battle Pass for 1100 COD Points and upgrade to BlackCell for an extra $29.99. Next up, see what freebies you can get in COD Mobile.

