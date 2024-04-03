Category:
Guides
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass – All Revealed Skins & Weapons

All new COD content!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 09:57 am
COD Warzone s3 battle pass
Image Source: Activision

A new battle pass is coming to MW3 and Warzone for season 3 with over 100 tacti-cool rewards. From new Operator skins, weapons, blueprints and so much more, you will want to unlock this pass as soon as it drops. Let’s get into what you can expect from the MW3 and Warzone season 3 battle pass, including all revealed skins and weapons!

Recommended Videos

MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass

The season 3 MW3 and Warzone battle pass gives you the opportunity to unlock over 100 rewards including 1,400 COD Points with BlackCell. BlackCell gives you full access to the entire pass, with more content reaching a value of 7,000 COD Points. This season is full of gilded cosmetics, digitized patterns and super cyber themes.

MW3 COD battle pass season 3
Image Source: Activision

When you upgrade to BlackCell you can unlock the following content across 100 tiers:

  • 1,400 COD Points
  • 6 x Tracer Weapon Blueprints
  • 11 x Reactive Operators
  • 20/25 x Battle Token Tier Skips

The new skins introduced in the season 3 pass include:

  • New operator Stasis with fully animated black and gold bodysuit
  • Marakov + a BlackCell exclusive skin ‘Dominus’ and Fenrir skin
  • Snoop Dawg + a BlackCell exclusive skin ‘Doggfather’
  • Swagger + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Ripper + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Doc + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Riptide + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Banshee + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Corso + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Byline + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
  • Hush + a BlackCell exclusive gilded skin
Snoop Dawg COd MW3 Warzone
Image Source: Activision

As if all of those Operator skins aren’t enough, the MW3 Warzone season 3 battle pass also offers weapon blueprints which include:

  • Steely Gaze (+ BlackCell variant)
  • Veil Breaker (+ BlackCell variant)
  • Blade Eater (+ BlackCell variant)
  • Sealed Fate (+ BlackCell variant)
  • Situational Hazard (+ BlackCell variant)
  • Gleaned Slash (+ BlackCell variant)

You can get the MW3 Battle Pass for 1100 COD Points and upgrade to BlackCell for an extra $29.99. Next up, see what freebies you can get in COD Mobile.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Blade Slayer Codes? (April 2024)
A Roblox character surrounded by demons.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Blade Slayer Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač Apr 3, 2024
Read Article All Merge Race Simulator Codes
all working roblox codes in merge race simulator
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Merge Race Simulator Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Blade Slayer Codes? (April 2024)
A Roblox character surrounded by demons.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Blade Slayer Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač Apr 3, 2024
Read Article All Merge Race Simulator Codes
all working roblox codes in merge race simulator
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Merge Race Simulator Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Apr 3, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.