How to Get Mules in Manor Lords

Any god land owner knows that growing a successful community relies on hardworking people and hardworking animals. In Manor Lords, livestock have their own jobs to do from pulling ploughs to carrying produce to another town. Mules are one such animal you will want working in your settlement! Find out below how to get and use mules in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Get & Use Mules in Manor Lords

Mules can help speed up transporting produce and other items from one region to another. You can get mules in one of two ways: build a Pack Station or build a Livestock Trading Post.

Pack Station – a logistics building where you can order mules for 25 Regional Wealth once per month. Set up a Pack Station to allow you to transfer goods between regions. Each Pack Station provides two Stable Spaces and one Worker slot. Costs one Timber to build.

– a logistics building where you can order mules for 25 Regional Wealth once per month. Set up a Pack Station to allow you to transfer goods between regions. Each Pack Station provides two Stable Spaces and one Worker slot. Livestock Trading Post – a trade building where you can buy or sell animals including mules. Here, you set up trade deals for any required animals or sell any surplus. The building provides four Pasture and two Stable Spaces. Costs two Timber to build.

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

When ordering mules, or any other animal, make sure you have plenty of stable space. Every animal needs a place to rest and if they don’t have one they will run away. This becomes a costly mistake after a while!

Mules will help your people carry goods between two regions you control. This is a great way of having a variety of produce in each village. If one region produces a lot of fruit it can barter with another to exchange for their meat produce, for example. Of course, the transportation of the produce can be achieved by villagers but using mules is faster and more efficient. The mules can carry far more than people can and the journey takes less time.

For more Manor Lords help we have guides such as how to get sheep or how to keep your villagers warm!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more