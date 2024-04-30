Manor Lords market
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
How to Get Mules in Manor Lords

Your helpful four-legged friends
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:13 am

Any god land owner knows that growing a successful community relies on hardworking people and hardworking animals. In Manor Lords, livestock have their own jobs to do from pulling ploughs to carrying produce to another town. Mules are one such animal you will want working in your settlement! Find out below how to get and use mules in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Get & Use Mules in Manor Lords

Mules can help speed up transporting produce and other items from one region to another. You can get mules in one of two ways: build a Pack Station or build a Livestock Trading Post.

  • Pack Station – a logistics building where you can order mules for 25 Regional Wealth once per month. Set up a Pack Station to allow you to transfer goods between regions. Each Pack Station provides two Stable Spaces and one Worker slot. Costs one Timber to build.
  • Livestock Trading Post – a trade building where you can buy or sell animals including mules. Here, you set up trade deals for any required animals or sell any surplus. The building provides four Pasture and two Stable Spaces. Costs two Timber to build.
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

When ordering mules, or any other animal, make sure you have plenty of stable space. Every animal needs a place to rest and if they don’t have one they will run away. This becomes a costly mistake after a while!

Mules will help your people carry goods between two regions you control. This is a great way of having a variety of produce in each village. If one region produces a lot of fruit it can barter with another to exchange for their meat produce, for example. Of course, the transportation of the produce can be achieved by villagers but using mules is faster and more efficient. The mules can carry far more than people can and the journey takes less time.

For more Manor Lords help we have guides such as how to get sheep or how to keep your villagers warm!

Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.