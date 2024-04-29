How to Get Sheep in Manor Lords Explained

Sheep are really important early on in Manor Lords as they allow you to quickly fulfill one of the upgrade requirements for Burgage plots. Unlike other cattle, sheep are kind of just chilling around in your pastures and generating Wool passively. If you want to get your Wool supply sorted early on, let’s go over how to get Sheep in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

Getting Sheep in Manor Lords

The only method to get Sheep in Manor Lords is to buy and import them through the Livestock Trading Post. However, before you can set this up, you need to ensure they have space to live. You’ll have to create large Pastures for them to graze on; the more the better since you’ll need a lot of sheep to generate a lot of Wool.

Once you have your Pastures set up, build the Livestock Trading Post and assign a family to work on it. You can then open the Livestock Trading Post menu and decide how many Sheep you want to import. Each Sheep will generally cost around 30 Gold Coins, depending on global market prices. The family working on the farm will eventually import enough Sheep to meet the quota. Luckily, you do not need to establish a trade route for the import of livestock. You’ll simply pay the required amount whenever a Sheep trade comes in and until your required quota is reached.

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

This is why it’s also important to set up a good source of income alongside this import. For example, exporting a material you have in abundance, such as Iron, at the regular Trading Post can solve this issue.

Note that just having Sheep is not enough to harvest Wool, as you also need to build a Sheep Farm and a Weaver’s Workshop. Naturally, both these facilities will require you to assign families to them as well. We suggest building these close to your Sheep pastures to minimize the travel time.

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Luckily, your Sheep will not die once you import them so you don’t need to worry about having to consistently buy more. Once you have your Sheep pastures and Wool supply set up, you can leave it all on autopilot.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Sheep in Manor Lords. Be sure to check out our articles on the complete Manor Lords trading guide and how to grow wheat.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more