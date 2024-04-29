How to Grow Emmer (Wheat) in Manor Lords

Manor Lords features a variety of resources for players to gather and crops to grow, all of which help ensure that their kingdom prospers. One crop that’s especially important is Emmer, but there are steps you need to take before you can reach a bountiful harvest. If you’re wondering what’s required, here’s our handy guide for how to grow Emmer in Manor Lords.

How to Unlock & Grow Emmer (Wheat) in Manor Lords

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Emmer is one of the various crops that can be grown in Manor Lords, and to do so you’ll need a Farmhouse (as seen above). Ideally, you’ll want to pick an area with plenty of open space, as along with the Farmhouse itself you’ll need to build Fields around it for your crops.

Each Field is allotted its own type of crop, and you’ll need to make sure you’re building it in an area with decent soil fertility (yellow or green). Remember to consult the Overlay map to see which spots are the best based on their color grade.

Once you’ve built both of those, make sure you assign at least one family to oversee production on the farm. From there, you can designate one of your Fields for growing Emmer, also known as Wheat. The workers will automatically plow and sow the seeds, and growth will take a few months.

Once complete, the crops will be harvested into Wheat Grain. If you want you can ‘force a harvest’ before the full cycle ends, as long as crop growth is 15% or higher.

Make sure to have a Granary built nearby, so your workers will have somewhere to store the Grain without it being exposed to the elements.

How to Use Emmer (Wheat) in Manor Lords

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Wheat in Manor Lords is primarily used for one thing – making Bread. To do that, you’ll need to build a couple more structures near your Farmhouse.

One of them is a Windmill, which will grind any grain transported to it down into Flour. This is the one key ingredient for baking Bread. To do that, you’ll also need to build a Communal Oven, preferably near the farm as well to make it easier for workers to transport resources from one building to another.

Alternatively, you can also designate a Level 2 Burgage Plot to have a Bakery in the backyard, where Bread will be made by the family that lives there. This is arguably the quicker method for producing Bread, especially if you put multiple Bakeries behind more Burgage Plots. Just remember that you’ll need plenty of grain coming in to justify it, so stay on top of your Crop Rotations.

That concludes our guide on how to grow Emmer in Manor Lords. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which crops you think are the most efficient and lucrative in the game.

