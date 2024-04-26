Manor Lords lets you build your own city, but as with any large building project in real life, you’ll need resources, both for building and to keep your citizens fed. Unfortunately, as with real life, you’ll need to carefully store your food and materials or risk them degrading. Here’s how to store exposed goods in Manor Lords.

Storing Exposed Goods in Manor Lords

Any goods or food left out will begin to deteriorate thanks to bad weather, so your first step to protecting them is to build a granary for two units of wood and ten units of stone. Any settlers assigned to the granary will collect exposed food and store it here to protect it. They will also distribute and sell food if needed.

Next, you should build a storehouse to protect resources such as materials and tools. Again, settlers assigned to the storehouse will distribute the stored goods to other residents at the market.

Making Space for More

Unfortunately, these facilities both have limited capacity, with the storehouse having 250 slots and the granary having 500.

There are two different options available to give yourself more space. The granary and storehouse can each be expanded to hold 2500 units. Both these upgrades cost five units of wood and ten boards, but expanding the granary will also take five units of stone.

Additionally, you can build additional warehouses and granaries to further boost your capacity. You have two key options here, depending on the route you want to take. The first is to set each warehouse to collect goods from a specific area. Alternatively, you can set each warehouse to collect specific goods.

If you need your citizens elsewhere, you can also assign any citizens elsewhere once you’ve cleared up the exposed goods. Evaluate your needs, and decide where you need people at any given time.

