Are you as excited about the upcoming release of Manor Lords as we are? If so, you surely have plenty of questions, too. Read on to learn everything there is to know regarding the game’s release with our Manor Lords launch FAQ.

Recommended Videos

FAQ Answers for Manor Lords Launch

Will Manor Lords be on PS5/Xbox?

Manor Lords will arrive to Xbox as well as on PC. The Xbox version’s release date is still unknown, though. There’s no news yet on a PS5 release!

Is Manor Lords Really Being Developed By a Single Person?

Yes, only one person is developing Manor Lords. However, they have outsourced some assets, mocap, etc.

When Does Manor Lords Come Out?

Manor Lords will launch for PC on April 26th.

Image Source: Slavic Magic Image Source: Slavic Magic Image Source: Slavic Magic

Where Can You Buy Manor Lords?

You can buy the game on Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store.

How Much Does Manor Lords Cost?

Manor Lords’ price will be $20 for the early access version and $30 after the full release. This can still change if the developer decides so.

How Big is the Manor Lords Install Size?

Manor Lords takes up around 12.5 GB in its current state.

Is There a Combatless Mode in Manor Lords?

Yes, there is a combatless mode in Manor Lords. You can practice your city-building in a danger-free setting.

Do Battles & Building Happen on the Same Map in Manor Lords?

It all happens on the same map in Manor Lords, and there are no loading screens during the game. It’s a full RTS experience but with a pause option for strategizing.

Will There be Walls and Siege Battles on Manor Lords’ Release?

These features will be added to Manor Lords after its initial release in early access.

Is There Cavalry and Navy in Manor Lords?

There is no Cavalry in Manor Lords right now, but these will also arrive during the later stages of development.

Is There Multiplayer in Manor Lords?

There is no multiplayer mode in Manor Lords right now, and it won’t receive one for a while.

Well, that covers all the answers to FAQs regarding the Manor Lords launch. Also, if you just can’t wait for the release and want to play another city-builder as a warmup, be sure to check out our list of the best games like Manor Lords. There are entries for both medieval and sci-fi fans, so take your pick.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more