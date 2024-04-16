Manor Lords is due for release very soon and will bring large-scale battles and authentic medieval living to your PC. If you are looking forward to becoming a medieval lord, then find out below how much longer you will have to wait with our Manor Lords release time countdown.

Manor Lords is due for release for early access on Steam on April 26, 2024, and release is expected around 12pm ET. Find Manor Lords on Steam or on PC Game Pass, and add it to your wishlist now to start playing the city-building strategy game as soon as it arrives.

Image Source: Slavic Magic

When Manor Lords arrives on April 26, you can finally start your medieval adventure as the lord of the manor. You will start by building and growing your village until it becomes a lively city, using gridless and more organic city-building gameplay. The attention to detail makes Manor Lords feel more authentic and immersive than city-builders of the past.

You can chill out in the fields, using oxen to plough your fields and tending to sheep in the pastures, protecting your resources when drought or disease strikes. If you need a bit more action, then you can take to the battlefield and head up your soldiers in large-scale battles using authentic weaponry and armor. The developers at Slavic Magic used 3D scanning and motion capture to ensure the movements and fighting are ultra-realistic, creating an immersive experience for all players. Chaos physics brings another level of realism to the game as you destroy buildings and walls to make way for your expanding city!

Download Manor Lords on PC via Steam or Epic Games on April 26, 2024. For more strategy games check out some of the turn-based games on PC. Iyou fancy something a bit different why not see what the murder-mystery Pentiment is all about?

