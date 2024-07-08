Omega Rune Incremental Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 8, 2024
Every incremental experience on Roblox revolves around one thing only: luck. Just like in real life, the more effort you put in, the more “lucky” you will be. However, there is one luck-increasing method that doesn’t require much effort. Scroll down for the full list of Omega Rune Incremental codes and instructions on how to redeem them.
All Active Omega Rune Incremental Codes
- 2.5KFaves: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions (New)
- 750Likes: 5 Speed Potions (New)
- 50KVisitsWow: 500 Stars (New)
- Patriot: 500 Stars (New)
- SorryForCodeBug3: 10 Speed Potions
- SorryForCodeBug2: 10 Ultra Lucky Potions
- SorryForCodeBug1: 10 Lucky Potions
- 200ActiveWhat: 5 Lucky Potions
- 1.5kFaves: 5 Speed Potions
- 500LikesWow: 1k Money
- 25KVisitsWooHoo: 50 Stars
- 4KMembers: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions
- 1KDMembers: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions
- 1KFaves: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions
- SorryForTheDelay: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions
- Volcano: Lucky Potion, 2 Speed Potions
- 20KVisitsWow: 5 Speed Potions
- 200Likes: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions
- 250Likes: 1k Money
- 3KMembers: Speed Potion
- 500DMembers: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions
- Update4: 2 Lucky Potions
- SorryGuys: Speed Potion
- 150Likes: Lucky Potion
- 2500Members: Ultra Lucky Potion
- Crafting!: 1k Money
- Update3: Speed Potion
- 10KVisitsWHAT: Ultra Lucky Potion
- 100LikesHow: +5 Bulk
- SorryForShutdown: 3 Ultra Lucky Potions
- 5KVisitsWhatTheHeck: Speed Potion
- 50LikesAwesome: 3 Ultra Lucky Potions
- MagicForest: Ultra Lucky Potion
- Passives!: 10k Money
- Update2: Lucky Potion
- Potions!: Speed Potion
- Update1: 2 Lucky Potions
- ORI-HSIW934NDJEJ294: Permanent +2 Bulk, +2 Luck (Discord code referenced in-game)
Expired Omega Rune Incremental Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Omega Rune Incremental
- Open Omega Rune Incremental on Roblox.
- Click on Codes all the way to the left.
- Type your code into the input field.
- Click on Confirm to redeem the code.
What if a Code Isn’t Working?
Codes for Omega Rune Incremental are case-sensitive and often lengthy, mixing numbers, letters, and special characters, making their spelling hard. So, double-check for spelling errors before redeeming a code. Also, if you are on a PC, you can avoid that by copy-pasting the codes instead.
Other possibilities are that the code you tried has expired or was already redeemed on your account. In those cases, there will be no way for you to claim those bonuses. So, it’s best to move on and focus on redeeming other available codes.
How to Get More Omega Rune Incremental Codes
The best place to look for codes is the Bruces Creations Discord server. There, you can find updates, sneak peeks, announcements, and, most importantly, codes. Those are listed in the designated codes channel, which the developer updates frequently.
However, there is a chance that they leave out codes that are still working. So, it might be better to bookmark this post instead because we always keep all available codes on the list. Plus, that way, you won’t be bothered by irrelevant notifications and pings.
That sums up all the information we have right now regarding Omega Rune Incremental codes and how to claim them in-game. For more codes, visit the Roblox section on our website.
Also, if you really enjoy the idle gameplay of incremental experiences, I recommend you check out Stat Farm Incremental. It does have a slightly different theme. However, the gameplay and the grind are just as addicting.