Omega Rune Incremental Codes (July 2024)

Every incremental experience on Roblox revolves around one thing only: luck. Just like in real life, the more effort you put in, the more “lucky” you will be. However, there is one luck-increasing method that doesn’t require much effort. Scroll down for the full list of Omega Rune Incremental codes and instructions on how to redeem them.

All Active Omega Rune Incremental Codes

2.5KFaves : 5 Ultra Lucky Potions (New)

: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions 750Likes : 5 Speed Potions (New)

: 5 Speed Potions 50KVisitsWow : 500 Stars (New)

: 500 Stars Patriot : 500 Stars (New)

: 500 Stars SorryForCodeBug3 : 10 Speed Potions

: 10 Speed Potions SorryForCodeBug2 : 10 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 10 Ultra Lucky Potions SorryForCodeBug1 : 10 Lucky Potions

: 10 Lucky Potions 200ActiveWhat : 5 Lucky Potions

: 5 Lucky Potions 1.5kFaves : 5 Speed Potions

: 5 Speed Potions 500LikesWow : 1k Money

: 1k Money 25KVisitsWooHoo : 50 Stars

: 50 Stars 4KMembers : 5 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions 1KDMembers : 2 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions 1KFaves : 2 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions SorryForTheDelay : 5 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 5 Ultra Lucky Potions Volcano : Lucky Potion, 2 Speed Potions

: Lucky Potion, 2 Speed Potions 20KVisitsWow : 5 Speed Potions

: 5 Speed Potions 200Likes : 2 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions 250Likes : 1k Money

: 1k Money 3KMembers : Speed Potion

: Speed Potion 500DMembers : 2 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 2 Ultra Lucky Potions Update4 : 2 Lucky Potions

: 2 Lucky Potions SorryGuys : Speed Potion

: Speed Potion 150Likes : Lucky Potion

: Lucky Potion 2500Members : Ultra Lucky Potion

: Ultra Lucky Potion Crafting! : 1k Money

: 1k Money Update3 : Speed Potion

: Speed Potion 10KVisitsWHAT : Ultra Lucky Potion

: Ultra Lucky Potion 100LikesHow : +5 Bulk

: +5 Bulk SorryForShutdown : 3 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 3 Ultra Lucky Potions 5KVisitsWhatTheHeck : Speed Potion

: Speed Potion 50LikesAwesome : 3 Ultra Lucky Potions

: 3 Ultra Lucky Potions MagicForest : Ultra Lucky Potion

: Ultra Lucky Potion Passives! : 10k Money

: 10k Money Update2 : Lucky Potion

: Lucky Potion Potions! : Speed Potion

: Speed Potion Update1 : 2 Lucky Potions

: 2 Lucky Potions ORI-HSIW934NDJEJ294: Permanent +2 Bulk, +2 Luck (Discord code referenced in-game)

Expired Omega Rune Incremental Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Omega Rune Incremental

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Open Omega Rune Incremental on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the left. Type your code into the input field. Click on Confirm to redeem the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for Omega Rune Incremental are case-sensitive and often lengthy, mixing numbers, letters, and special characters, making their spelling hard. So, double-check for spelling errors before redeeming a code. Also, if you are on a PC, you can avoid that by copy-pasting the codes instead.

Other possibilities are that the code you tried has expired or was already redeemed on your account. In those cases, there will be no way for you to claim those bonuses. So, it’s best to move on and focus on redeeming other available codes.

How to Get More Omega Rune Incremental Codes

The best place to look for codes is the Bruces Creations Discord server. There, you can find updates, sneak peeks, announcements, and, most importantly, codes. Those are listed in the designated codes channel, which the developer updates frequently.

However, there is a chance that they leave out codes that are still working. So, it might be better to bookmark this post instead because we always keep all available codes on the list. Plus, that way, you won’t be bothered by irrelevant notifications and pings.

That sums up all the information we have right now regarding Omega Rune Incremental codes and how to claim them in-game. For more codes, visit the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you really enjoy the idle gameplay of incremental experiences, I recommend you check out Stat Farm Incremental. It does have a slightly different theme. However, the gameplay and the grind are just as addicting.

