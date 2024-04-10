Is Manor Lords Coming to PS5 & Xbox?

Become the lord of the manor by building your own medieval town, engaging in large-scale battles, and taking your oxen to the fields. Manor Lords from Slavic Magic was first announced for release on Steam for PC leaving console players wondering if Manor Lords is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Read on to find out if you will be able to play Manor Lords on console!

Recommended Videos

Will Manor Lords Release on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

The Medieval city-building strategy game, Manor Lords, is due for early access release on Steam on April 26, 2024. This means it will be available to play on PC before it is released on consoles. Manor Lords developers, Slavic Magic, have confirmed that console players will not be left out, with the game arriving on Xbox One and Series X|S shortly after its arrival on PC. Unfortunately, there are no plans yet to see Manor Lords on PS5.

Image Source: Slavic Magic

If you are waiting to hear if Manor Lords will be coming to the PlayStation this year, the answer is unfortunately no. We wouldn’t rule out the eventual possibility, however, as there is no evidence that Manor Lords is an Xbox exclusive. You may have to wait a while, but the game may very well be released on PlayStation much later on. The developers may wait to see what the reception is like after its release before deciding to expand to PS5.

Manor Lords is certainly garnering a lot of interest from gamers from both PC and console. This is surprising since it is a little more difficult to play this type of city-builder with a console controller. This bodes well for the possibility of expanding Manor Lords to other platforms.

We shall keep our ear to the ground and release more news as we hear it. Meanwhile, check out some of the PlayStation 5 exclusives arriving this year or more strategy games on PC.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more