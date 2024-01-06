It’s beyond undeniable that 2023 was one of the most memorable years in recent history when it came to new game releases. From completely brand new IPs, to long-awaited sequels, to surprisingly refreshing remakes, there was something for just about literally everyone to try.

It puts just a little bit of pressure on this new year to keep that momentum going, but thankfully there are even more exciting new titles to look forward to, particularly on the PlayStation side of the field. If you’re wondering what all is on the docket this year for PS5 players, we’ve got you covered. Here is our list of all PS5 exclusives releasing in 2024.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Image Source: Naughty Dog

On the heels of giving the universally acclaimed The Last of Us Part I an incredible glow up with their new PS5 engine technology, Naughty Dog has understandably done the same for the sequel, which is set to release in just a couple of weeks now on the PS5. Revered as one of the most controversial and yet most successful sequels in the industry, The Last of Us Part II takes players back into the lives of Joel and Ellie a few years after the events of the first game, and the consequences of Joel’s decisions which have created a familial rift between the two of them.

This time around, players experience the journey ahead mostly through Ellie’s eyes, and even those of new characters she encounters along the way. The journey itself is perhaps one of the most emotionally palpable and devastating ones ever seen in modern gaming, and one that powerfully divided the fanbase of the series in the months and years following its release. If you’ve never played the sequel before, or want to relive it in its completely remastered version, this will be your chance. This version will also debut a brand new, roguelike survival mode called No Return mode for players to try out.

Helldivers II

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers II, which releases on PS5 and PC early next month, looks to be a spectacular reimagining of the original game that debuted back in 2015, with far more explosive action that you can share with friends. While keeping the soul of the first game, the team at Arrowhead Game Studios set aside the top-down aesthetic and instead opted for a more immersive and modern style this time around as a third person shooter.

They’ve also promised plenty of “fast, frantic, and ferocious” action, albeit with a stroke of good humor on the side, as players are tasked with fending off ruthless alien invasions on various planets. You don’t have to face them all alone, however, as the game will feature online co-op, allowing you to team up with your friends against these dangerous threats.

Pacific Drive

Image Source: Ironwood Studios

Pacific Drive is the very first IP out of Seattle-based Ironwood Studios, and if the trailers are anything to go by, it looks like a very promising and unique experience behind the wheel. An amazing soundtrack plays alongside the backdrop of a mysterious supernatural catastrophe that’s happened in the Pacific Northwest of the country. The region has since been renamed as the Olympic Exclusion Zone where outsiders aren’t permitted, but your character remains trapped within this treacherous, unforgiving landscape, and it’s all about personal survival while uncovering the source of what happened.

The key to actually surviving this supernatural catastrophe is your beloved station wagon, which you need to keep alive and running just as much as yourself. That requires venturing out into the wilderness of the Exclusion Zone to gather as many resources as you can, and each time you travel, new threats and mysteries await in the darkest shadows. Customize and upgrade your car in any way you see fit, with as many bells and whistles as you can, all in the hopes that you can discover the truth and finally escape. Pacific Drive pulls in for players everywhere on PS5 and PC at the end of February.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

After Final Fantasy VII Remake blew countless fans away with what turned out to be a dramatically immersive reimagining of merely the beginning of the iconic game’s original story, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to be the next huge chapter of Cloud Strife’s epic adventure, emphasis on “huge”. After he breaks out of Midgar alongside Tifa, Barrett, Red XIII, and Aerith in order to pursue Sephiroth, the party now has the entire world of Gaia before them to explore. As beautifully vibrant as it is, Red XIII reminds them that the planet is actually on the precipice of death thanks to Shinra, as well as the machinations of Jenova and Sephiroth.

Along their journey, as revealed in the game’s latest trailers, the party will unite with familiar characters such as Vincent, Cait Sith, and Cid, as well as Yuffie whom players first got to play as in the Intergrade DLC. The gameplay will further evolve, with players able to seamlessly combine abilities between characters during battle. Plenty of open world exploration will mix with more linear storytelling as players are taken through an almost entirely new version of the story, with Cloud’s former friend Zack Fair mysteriously alive in another timeline. Not only that, it’s all but confirmed that arguably the most iconic scene in the game will occur, which has fans all the more anxious for what will truly happen.

Either way, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will finally release at the end of February as a timed exclusive on the PS5. A PC port will follow suit sometime after, as FFVII: Remake and the Intergrade DLC have since become available on Steam.

Rise of the Ronin

Image Source: Team Ninja

If you’re someone who enjoys an action-packed, sword-wielding samurai adventure like Ghost of Tsushima, then Rise of the Ronin will probably hit that same sweet spot for you. Players will be able to create their very own customized character, whom will embark on a open-world journey across various iconic cities and countrysides of Japan during the final years of the Edo period, at the peak of the Bonshin War between the Tokugawa Shogunate and factions opposed to the Western influences coming into the country that’s been sealed off for years.

As an action-based RPG, while cutting down those who stand in your way, your character will come across important story-related decisions that will impact the outcome of the conflict one way or another. This is the most ambitious game Team Ninja has developed to date, going from more simplistic, linear titles to an immersive, higher tier RPG with the visual fidelity of previous, similar IPs like Ghost of Tsushima. Its open-world gameplay is bolstered with dynamic battle mechanics and an impressive variety of close-quarter and ranged weaponry. There’s also the transportation, which allows to you go by ground on horseback or by glider in the air, if you wish. That’s right, flying samurais, as if it wasn’t cool enough already.

Rise of the Ronin arrives in late March exclusively on the PS5.

Stellar Blade

Release Window: TBA 2024

Image Source: Shift Up Corporation

Originally marketed as Project EVE by Korean studio Shift Up, Stellar Blade is an action-packed and absolutely stylish hack-and-slash adventure that introduces us to the one and only Eve. After Earth is overwhelmingly invaded by an alien species known as NA:tives, Eve and her squad are tasked by the Colony with going down to Xion, the last standing city on Earth and repelling the invasion at all costs. While there, she meets the city’s residents, particularly a survivor named Adam, and eventually the elder Orcal, who each plead her for help in saving the planet.

With a vibe that definitely feels like Nier-meets-Bayonetta, Stellar Blade looks to make a name for itself in the hack-and-slash genre, and certainly promises plenty of stylish action for players to enjoy. While the game was initially supposed to release in 2023 for PS5, Shift Up announced a delay in December to 2024, with no exact date yet given. Once we know more, we’ll update that here.

Foamstars

Release Window: TBA 2024

Image Source: Toylogic

If you’re in the market for a more light-hearted, free-for-all online bonanza with a bunch of colorful foam cannonballs, then Square Enix’s aptly named ‘Foamstars’ is likely something you’ll want to check out. Since described by public opinion as a homage to the beloved Splatoon franchise, the game is a free-to-play (FTP), 4v4 online multiplayer game that brings much of what makes Splatoon great from the Switch to the heftier PlayStation console.

An open beta hit PS4 and PS5 in Fall of last year, giving players a firsthand look at the foam-based, third-person shooter, and the full game is slated to release sometime this year. Even if you’re on the fence about it, the game will be free to download, so you can decide for yourself with no strings attached.

Concord

Release Window: TBA 2024

Image Source: Firewalk Studios

Concord is the latest IP that comes from the minds of Firewalk Studios, who previously worked on the Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR game that released to critical acclaim. This time around, players will be zooming through the far reaches of space, at least according to the teaser trailer released last summer that didn’t give much away beyond that at the time.

We now know, however, that Concord is slated to be an online multiplayer FPS game that is also being developed in tandem with Bungie, the hub behind the Destiny franchise, and newcomer Haven Studios. Firewalk themselves has so far described the game as having a “unique universe of vibrant worlds” with a “rich” cast of “colorful characters”.

The game is set for a release sometime in 2024 on PS5 and PC, though even that may be tentative as the game isn’t available to wishlist yet on Steam. As soon as more details follow, we’ll update this.

Baby Steps

Release Window: Summer 2024

Image Source: Bennett Foddy

Bennett Foddy is back to both entertain and undoubtedly enrage us once again with his newest, hilarious project called Baby Steps. With the same inherent spirit as Getting Over It, the viral indie title that had many of the biggest streamers screaming and smashing their keyboards a few years ago, Baby Steps is the successor that will have us traversing a vibrant variety of environments, from mountains to jungles, with some very unbalanced footing and a snug onesie outfit to match.

Deadbeat Nate has quite the journey ahead of him, and players will have to get a handle on the unique physics gameplay as best they can, to ultimately put one foot in front of the other and avoid having Nate awkwardly plummet off cliffsides and any other embarrassing stumbles that can mean lost progress.

Baby Steps was first revealed during last year’s Summer Game Awards, and is currently slated to release summer 2024 on PS5 and PC.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Release Window: TBA 2024

Image Source: Bloober Team

This one is probably a surprise to many, given that so little news has come out about the Silent Hill 2 remake since the teaser trailer first released a year ago in Jan 2023. The cat is now out of the bag, however, thanks to PlayStation’s new 2024 release reel that popped up on YouTube most recently, which briefly showcased the Silent Hill 2 remake among this year’s upcoming games. As soon as Bloober Team officially discloses a closer release window, we’ll update this entry promptly.

In similar fashion to other remakes like Capcom’s Resident Evil 4, this is a top-to-bottom, faithful reconstruction of Konami’s most iconic supernatural horror game, Silent Hill 2. Thanks to the creative minds of Bloober Team, and of course the reunion of Team Silent’s Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka, players will get to relive the harrowing journey of James Sunderland as he returns to the eerie lakeside town of Silent Hill in search of his deceased wife, Mary. Along the way he comes across other mysterious characters, and encounters truly unsettling horrors that pull the curtain back on his own past.

That concludes our list of all upcoming PS5 Exclusives releasing in 2024. We hope you found this informative, and let us know which games on this list you’re looking forward to the most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides and lists on releases for the new year, such as our list of upcoming JRPGs in 2024.