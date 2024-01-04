When Does Silent Hill 2 Remake Come Out?

Konami previously announced a massive slate of news regarding one of its biggest franchises, Silent Hill. Here is everything you need to know about the Silent Hill 2 Remake release date.

According to a PlayStation game trailer, the Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released sometime in 2024. Unfortunately, there isn’t a precise launch date, but fans at least have a better grasp of the timeframe. We do know that the Bloober Team will be involved with the project using Unreal Engine.

If the name Bloober Team sounds familiar, it’s because they’ve been a pretty notable studio in the horror industry. In recent years, they’ve created titles like The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Observer.

Those who were around for Silent Hill 2’s initial release will be blown away by the remake’s modern graphics. On top of that, characters like James and Mary Sunderland have been reimagined with more life-like features. But if you are new to the game, you don’t necessarily have to play its predecessor, as it is a stand-alone storyline.

When we have more info on the release, we will be sure to update this article accordingly.

