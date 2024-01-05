10 JRPGs Releasing in 2024 You Should Have on Your Radar

If you’ve been keeping up with the most recent game announcements and news, you know 2024 is going to be stacked with great JRPGs. From highly anticipated remakes to fresh sequels and new IPs, there’s plenty for fans of the genre to sink their teeth into.

As is usually the case though, keeping track of all of these releases is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve constructed this list of 10 JRPGs releasing in 2024 that you should have on your radar.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Image Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

There are a lot of factors we could point to which justify Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as one of the most promising JRPGs slated for release this year.

It’s host to one of the most lovable returning casts in recent JRPG memory, with most every character also sporting the distinction of being fully grown adults with relatable problems. The combat system is deceptively deep too, and its story looks to be bursting with drama, shocking twists, and revelations that’ll have even the most hard-boiled Yakuza fans weeping.

In all honesty though, all of that pales in comparison to the sheer insanity and joy that seeps out of this game’s every pore. I mean, we’ve got a screenshot of the protagonist smiling like a child and riding a dolphin for god’s sake, and that’ll likely only be the tip of the iceberg for the wonderful insanity the game offers.

If you haven’t already set aside some time for this game’s release at the end of January, get on it ASAP. You’ll thank yourself later when this smash-hit hopeful doesn’t get relegated to your backlog for all eternity.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image Credit: Cygames and Platinum Games Inc.

This probably isn’t your first time hearing of the Granblue Fantasy series, but it may surprise you to hear that Granblue Fantasy: Relink is set to be one of the most faithful JRPG experiences to date.

Setting players loose in a beautifully stylized open world full of adventures to be had, the game allows you to embark on an epic quest to unravel long-kept secrets in order to save the Sky Realm as a whole. This is mainly done by slashing, blasting, and otherwise forcing your way through all manner of foes and obstacles with action-RPG gameplay developed by the illustrious Platinum Games, enhancing your party members and growing stronger all the while.

And, as an added bonus, you can also play with multiple other people. The game offers co-op with up to four players total, meaning you can squad up with your friends for a fantasy epic like no other.

Admittedly, it is coming out rather close to some other major releases and might need to be backlogged as a result. Still, if you’re in the mood for a quality open world JRPG, this looks to be one of the year’s best examples and a surefire good time.

Persona 3 Reload

Release Date: Feb. 2

Image Credit: Atlus

Look, you likely already know why Persona 3 Reload is among the best upcoming JRPGs of 2024.

Not only is it a remake of the widely lauded Persona 3, but it features the more modern visuals and style of recent Persona title entries. As a result, it’s filled to bursting with the style, gameplay, and storytelling which the series has used to make itself a household name among JRPG fans; all packaged in a game which has the polish to stand among even the flashiest new releases of the year.

Heck, we’d go so far as to say this is set to be a required playthrough for most any JRPG fan this year. Don’t make the mistake of passing up on this game, even if you can’t get to it immediately due to the stacked nature of this year’s early release calendar.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

If we had to point to one game as THE JRPG to play in 2024, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would be it.

Picking up directly after the conclusion of Final Fantasy VII Remake, this luxury experience of a game adapts the next section of the original Final Fantasy VII into a modern gaming experience complete with stellar graphics, a refined combat system, and a tweaked story. Not only that, but it offers new twists and takes on what came before, extending or even adding entirely new segments for fans to dig into with reckless abandon.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this game manages to be the one of biggest games of the year period, drawing in the attention of most every gamer for several months before something else manages to usurp it. To that end, we implore you not to miss out on what could be a hallmark title in this year’s release calendar.

Unicorn Overlord

Image Credit: Vanillaware

The visual aesthetic of Vanillaware’s upcoming Unicorn Overlord already helps it stand out among the 2024 JRPG crowd, but there’s more to this title than meets the eye.

Steeped in political intrigue and a tale of warring nations, the game gives off the same feeling as strategy JRPGs of old like Final Fantasy Tactics or Tactics Ogre. And, like those legendary titles, it’s jam-packed with intriguing characters to command in tactical turn-based combat pitting a variety of different warriors against each other.

Though it might seem daunting to dive into such a meaty experience right after the likes of Persona 3 Reload or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the experience should be different enough to still be entertaining. Consider picking it up when it releases in early March.

Rise of the Ronin

Image Credit: Team Ninja

Team Ninja broke into the JRPG genre with the Nioh series, and they don’t seem keen on moving onto a different sphere based on their upcoming title Rise of Ronin.

Letting players loose on an open world set within 19th century Japan, this action RPG aims to let you craft your own Ronin and take on their adventure in a variety of ways. Through different tools and gear, you can adapt how you approach the game’s challenges to force your way through obstacles by sword or by gun, sneak past threats undetected, and much more.

Admittedly, this does veer a little harder into action than it does into JRPG, but it remains one of the more promising entries in the genre coming out this year. As such, we readily recommend taking a look at it should you have the bandwidth.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image Credit: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a strange beast among the JRPGs coming out in 2024, but that doesn’t mean it’s not well worth your attention.

Reviving the odd blend of action RPG elements with a Japanese spin on western fantasy, the game looks to be as packed with harrowing combat scenarios as it is with gripping storytelling and a fully fleshed out world. One minute, you could be unraveling the social dynamics between a race of cat people and the many communities which surround them. The next, you could be on the receiving end of a drop kick from a massive enemy.

Does it still give the impression of a title that’s a little rough around the edges? Undeniably. But that has and continues to be one of the series’ charms, and if you’re willing to roll with it, chances are this could become a new favorite series for you.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Image Credit: Rabbit and Bear Studios and 505 Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has plenty of merits on its own, but the pedigree and story behind it might just be the real reason to check the game out.

Helmed by Yoshitaka Muriyama, the creator of the Suikoden series, the game is a Kickstarter darling which exceeded its funding goal by several times back in 2020. Now, several years later, the game is nearly ready for launch and looks to be the kind of IP which takes classic RPG trappings and adapts them into something exceptional.

If that’s not enough to get you interested, the trailers and promotional material available for the game should do the trick. Between its flashy battles and the absurd number of party members to recruit, the title looks to be an experience that’s primed to grab players’ attention and refuse to let go of it for hours on end.

To top it all off, it’s one of the only JRPGs releasing in late April, positioning it to be the sole recipient of JRPG fans’ attention. Keep it in mind, and give it a look once the first third of the year is wrapping up.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Atlus

Metaphor: ReFantazio isn’t just a promising JRPG coming out in 2024; it’s one of the most promising new IPs hitting the genre in the foreseeable future.

Touting the same style as the Persona games but with a new world to explore, the game looks primed to drop players smack-dab in the middle of a world rife with conflict, secret plots, and monsters aplenty to fight. Fortunately, the core party of characters are host to more than enough weapons, power, and charisma to brawl and bond their way through whatever ordeals may come.

And, as an added bonus, the game looks to be exactly what Atlus fans have been clamoring for ever since Persona 5 took the world by storm. Longtime fans of the developer and publisher will get something new to enjoy their design style through, while newcomers will have a title that is far less impregnable than the company’s many long-running series.

We still don’t have a firm release date for the game, but you’d better believe it should jump to the top of your priority list as soon as it finally becomes available.

Visions of Mana

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Square Enix

You’d better believe we’re including Visions of Mana on this list, and not just because it’s the first new entry in the series in over 15 years.

Bursting with a sense of life and imagination most JRPGs could only dream of, the promotional trailers and images for this game have already shown this title is a glorious fusion of past and present JRPG design sensibilities. The brief snippets of gameplay look incredibly promising too, with a real-time combat system that will ensure battles feel engaging and lightning-fast.

Pair this with the open world approach the developers are taking to exploring a realm set within the Mana series, and there are some genuine factors that could make this one of the premiere JRPG experiences of the year.

Time will tell when exactly this game hits store shelves — it still only has a vague 2024 release window — but trust us when we say it’ll at least have some appeal and merits that make it worth taking a look at.