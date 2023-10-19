Top 10 Best Teams in EA FC 24

EA’s annual football games may have a new name, but EA FC 24 is still much of the same for longtime fans of the franchise. Underneath the rebranding and fresh coat of paint are the same modes, teams, and microtransactions we all love and hate. Each season a small group of teams get 5-star ratings and a significant advantage in game modes like Kick Off.

EA’s football games don’t always feature a team’s best line-up as its default option. It’s frustrating and can often lead to gamers missing out on having a big star in their squad. Whether they’re leaving key players on the bench or summer signings in the reserves, this can affect a team’s Attack, Midfield, and Defense ratings. For an authentic, up-to-date experience I recommend downloading the latest squad updates via the Settings menu when you first boot up the game.

If you happen to notice a player in the wrong position in any of the images in this list, it’s a deliberate attempt by this author to fit all of a team’s best players on one pitch. I haven’t done anything extreme but what I have tweaked is all in service of creating an accurate list of the top 10 teams in EA FC 24.

10 – Paris Saint Germain

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Perpetual Champions League underachievers PSG have the best player in the world, complete domination over Ligue 1, and bottomless pockets of cash. Yet as of EA FC 24, the French side still hasn’t got its hands on Europe’s top prize. In the Summer 2023 transfer window, big names like Lionel Messi and Neymar left the club and as a result, PSG’s ranking has taken a hit. Goalkeeper Donnarumma, right-back Achraf Hakimi, and club captain Marquinhos should be able to steady the ship as an influx of new arrivals join the club. Any team with Kylian Mbappe in its attack is guaranteed a shot at a title or two with the 24-year-old Frenchman the best EA FC 24 has to offer. At 91-rated he is the best player in the game and remains Paris Saint Germain’s talisman.

9 – Liverpool

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

My favorite football team Liverpool went through a complete midfield reinvention in the summer of 2023, with the likes of club captain Jordan Henderson and Premier League veteran James Milner departing and much-needed new blood arriving in the forms of Domonik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and World Cup winner Alexis McCallister. These three new arrivals, along with a scary group of attackers including Cody Gakpo and Egyptian magician Mohammed Salah, combine with a revitalized Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense to provide Liverpool with a well-balanced squad rated: 84 Attack, 82 Midfield, and 84 Defense. The Liverpool team isn’t the best it’s been in recent years, but has a good foundation to play exciting, pressing football.

8 – Chelsea Women

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

The first women’s team on this list and while 2023 was a dreadful year for their male counterparts, Emma Hayes’ team continues to fight for titles year after year. Chelsea Women were a founding member of the Women’s Super League in 2010 and have won six titles since 2015, including the 2022/23 season. They have a solid defense featuring Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan, and English Euro winners Millie Bright and Jess Carter. In midfield, they have some good dribblers of the ball in Macario, Kirby, and Cuthbert. However, it is Chelsea’s attacking trio that sees the side land eighth on this list. Norwegian winger Guro Reiten and up-and-coming England international Lauren James flank the incredible Australian goalscorer, Sam Kerr. At a 90 rating she is among the best female players in the world, and in EA FC 24 she tops the list of players in her position.

7 – FC Barcelona

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Spanish giants Barcelona have experienced plenty of ups and downs since Lionel Messi left the club in 2021. As of EA FC 24 though it looks like manager Xavi has settled the ship; steering his old team to their first league title since 2018/19. On paper, the La Liga champions should make for a fun side to play with in FC 24, with a midfield of Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, and Gavi and wingers Raphina, Ferran Torres and João Felix more than capable of playing attractive football. Finally up front is former Ballon d’Or winner Robert Lewandowski, a player who can score from anywhere in the box with any part of his body.

6 – VFL Wolfsburg Women

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Wolfsburg Women have been at the top of the women’s game for a long time. They have won two Champions League trophies back-to-back and finished runners-up four times (including in the 2022/23 season). Wolfsburg has topped the German Frauen-Bundesliga seven times and won a record ten DFB Pokal trophies, including nine consecutively. In FC 24 their best players include German powerhouse Alexandra Popp, and Poland’s Ewa Pajor. A fairly underrated striker, Pajor is Wolfsburg’s fourth-highest goalscorer (as of February 2023) and Poland’s all-time top goal scorer. Mostly made up of German players, with a mostly all-German technical staff, Wolfsburg has not finished outside of the top two teams in the Frauen-Bundesliga since the 2011/12 season.

5 – Real Madrid

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

While they didn’t win Spain’s La Liga in 2022/23, Real Madrid is an all-around much stronger side than their El Classico rivals. Having parted ways with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in the Summer 2023 transfer window, Real Madrid is developing one of the strongest young teams in Europe. Their frankly unfair collection of midfielders includes versatile French duo Tchoumeni and Camvinga, and Englishman Jude Bellingham. Bellingham especially is one of the best young players in the world and at only twenty years old he has already established himself as a highly intelligent and skillful player. Real Madrid is filled out with a strong set of older players. Veteran midfielders Luca Modric and Toni Kroos continue to be highly rated. Meanwhile, Rudiger, Alaba, and Carvajal are dependable defenders in front of consistently strong, 90-rated goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. If there is anything that holds Real Madrid back though it’s their lack of a world-class striker, with 89-rated winger Vini Jr. being their most dangerous attacking threat.

4 – Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin has been the dominant team in France since the 2006/07 season and in that time has won 14 consecutive league titles and 16 in total. Moreover, Lyon has also won a record ten Coupe de France Féminine trophies. Unlike the PSG men’s team which dominates domestic football in France but struggles on the European stage, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin has won a record 8 Champions League trophies including 5 straight titles between 2015/16 and 2019/20 — their most recent coming in the 2021/22 campaign.

This current Lyon team is as good as ever with Kadidiatou Diani and inaugural Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Ada Hegerberg both having an 89 rating and primed to score goals for fun on EA FC 24. The team is defensively solid as well with 88-rated goalkeeper Endler, and 88-rated veteran French center-back Wendie Renard. There’s also American midfielder Lindsey Horan, French striker Eugénie Le Sommer, and Dutch threat Daniëlle van de Donk in the midfield to keep an eye on.

3 – Manchester City

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

I’m not sure what more Manchester City has to do to be the highest-rated team in EA FC 24. In the 2022/23 season, they became the second English team to win the treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup. Manchester City are a terrifying side and often look unbeatable on the pitch. Leading Pep Guardiola’s squad are Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, both rated 91 overall. Haaland broke the Premier League apart when he joined City in 2022/23 as the Norwegian robot smashed home 36 goals in 35 games. Meanwhile, De Bruyne has consistently been one of the best midfielders of the Premier League era, the Belgian supplied 31 assists in the 22/23 season alone. They are solid across the pitch with defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Rodri both 89-rated and shot-stopper Ederson 88-rated. Likewise, English wingers Foden and Grealish (both 85-rated) can easily run rings around any Premier League defense.

2 – Bayern Munich

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Bayern Munich is the only team on EA FC 24 to have a stat over 90. Their stats of 90 Attack, 85 Midfield, and 83 defense come courtesy of a strong, well-rounded squad. At least on paper. Bayern Munich only won the Bundesliga on goal difference in the 2022/23 season after a tumultuous year of manager ins and outs, however the German side has won 11 consecutive titles as of FC 24 and added very good players over the summer. Oppositions should have a tough time breaking through a defensive pairing of Matthijs De Ligt and Kim Min Jae, but should also be careful they don’t get caught out on the counterattack as the likes of Sané and Coman provide plenty of speed and width to Bayern’s play. Finally, there is England and Tottenham Hotspurs’ all-time top goal scorer Harry Kane who, having finally escaped the clutches of the Spurs, should easily be able to transfer his regular 30-goal-a-season tally to the Bundesliga.

1 – FC Barcelona Fémeni

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Barcelona Fémeni seems to break their attendance records every week and for good reason. They are the most successful club in Spanish football having won eight Liga F titles, nineteen domestic cups, and two Champions League trophies. Barcelona Fémeni enter EA FC 24 as reigning Liga F and Champions League holders and have an incredible squad with three 90+ rated players. With a 91 rating, Alexia Putellas is the best female player in EA FC 24 and second only to Mbappe overall. Her fellow central midfielder Bonmati and Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen are both rated 90 and the squad is full of players from Spain’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad.

I won’t lie, before release I was certain that Manchester City’s 2022/23 treble winners would be the highest-rated team in EA FC 24. However, with the increased and well-earned representation of women’s teams in EA’s latest title, FC Barcelona Fémeni are deservingly the best team in EA FC 24. For more on EA FC 24 check out some of the guides below.