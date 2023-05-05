FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Premier League Team of the Season Revealed

Image via EA Sports

With the Premier League season winding down, FIFA 23 and EA Sports have launched their annual Team of the Season Starting XI, voted on by the fans themselves. Given that the real-life title race has primarily been between two sides all season long, it makes sense that this squad would be so Arsenal and Manchester City-heavy. Add Erling Haaland’s historic goal-scoring campaign to the mix, and fans had themselves a tap-in.

The full Starting XI can be viewed below. Do you see any surprises?

Name Position Club Nation Aaron Ramsdale GK Arsenal England Kieran Trippier DEF Newcastle England William Saliba DEF Arsenal France Rúben Dias DEF Manchester City Portugal Oleksandr Zinchenko DEF Arsenal Ukraine Kevin De Bruyne MID Manchester City Belgium Casemiro MID Manchester United Brazil Martin Ødegaard MID Arsenal Norway Mohamed Salah FW Liverpool Egypt Erling Haaland FW Manchester City Norway Marcus Rashford FW Manchester United England

Since returning to the Premier League last season, Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle storm the Champions League places, adding stability and creativity down the right side. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Saliba has provided a much-needed presence in the heart of Arsenal’s defense, helping them defy expectations in pursuit of what would be their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. Elsewhere, decorated Real Madrid great Casemiro hasn’t taken long to settle in during his first Premier League season, quickly becoming the backbone of United’s midfield.

But with seven players between both Arsenal and City, it is Team of the Season regular Kevin De Bruyne alongside newcomer Haaland who lead the way in both midfield and attack. With five PL matches still to play, KDB has tallied a league-leading 16 assists while Haaland has already broken Mohamed Salah’s 38-game record of 32 goals set in 2017-18 with 35 of his own. His most recent strike also took him past the 34-goal marks of Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) as well.

Other FIFA 23 Team of the Season content can already be found across Ultimate Team through Squad Building Challenges, Season Objectives, and of course, Packs and the Transfer Market.

