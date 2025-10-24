Can FlyQuest Win Worlds? Might Be the Ultimate Hopium, but Also a Real Possibility

With the last few games of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage just ahead of us, and the west’s two surviving teams barely hanging in there, one thing is certain: MKOI’s chances of beating T1 are slim, potentially leaving FlyQuest as the only team besides G2 who could go the distance. But can they win the championship against all odds? Well, with a bit of luck in the Knockout Stage, it’s certainly possible, and that’s coming from someone who’s totally not biased towards FlyQuest.

Recommended Videos

The first thing that needs to happen is for FlyQuest to win against CFO, who have shown amazing form at the start of the tournament, even beating T1 in a Bo1 game. However, they’ve been shaky in their Bo3 games, losing both to HLE and AL later on. If the Flying Quest beats Flying Oysters, T1 expectedly mows through MKOI, and let’s say TES beats the choking BLG as they should, we’ll be left with the following Swiss Stage results:

League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage predictions – Image via blast.tv

Now, let’s say those predictions turn out to be true, we’ll be left with KT, AL, Gen.G, HLE, G2, TES, FlyQuest, and T1 moving on to the Knockout Stage. Here is where Lady Luck will have to smile on FlyQuest and deal them in the same part of the bracket as G2, KT, and TES, all fairly beatable opponents.

However, the mathematical odds of this happening are ~5.56%. Yes, you read that correctly, and it’s 1/18 if you prefer fractions. You can go even further and hope that G2 is their first opponent, making the odds of that happening ~2.78% (1/36). The is an example of what the brackets could look like if the scenario above plays out:

League of Legends Worlds 2025 Knockout Stage predictions – Image via blast.tv

Any true FlyQuest cope… ughm, hoper* will take those odds as a blessing, as they are infinitely better than zero. Plus, it’s fearless draft, and Bo5s at that, and there are plenty of pocket picks FlyQuest has to cook with, those that most Korean and Chinese players don’t see even when they play SoloQ.

So, can FlyQuest win Worlds? Yes, absolutely! Can others win, too? Yes, and frankly, the odds are overwhelming that some team other than FlyQuest will. But that’s no reason to lose hope, especially now that we’ve seen giants be defeated by the underdogs throughout the Swiss Stage.

Who are the real favorites to win Worlds 2025?

Images via LoL Esports

If we’re being realistic, there are four favorites to win Worlds 2025, and they are Anyone’s Legend, T1, Gen.G, and Hanwha Life Esports. All of those teams have shown amazing performances this year, from their regional championships to MSI, and now at Worlds. However, upsets can happen, so let’s not completely write off anyone for now.

League of Legends Worlds 2025 FAQ

How does the Knockout Stage draw work? Eight teams will rise from the Swiss Stage:

• 2 teams at 3-0

• 3 teams at 3-1

• 3 teams at 3-2

Each 3-0 team draws a 3-2 opponent and is placed on opposite sides of the bracket. The rest are drawn in sequence—no restrictions, no protections, just pure bracket fate.

When does the Knockout Stage start? The draw for the Knockout Stage will hapen right after the last Swiss Stage game, on Saturday, October 25 – 1 p.m. CST / 7 a.m. CET. Then, the first game of Knockout Stage will begin on Tuesday, October 28 – 3 p.m. CST / 9 a.m. CET.

Is there a losers bracket in the Knockout Stage? No, there is no losers bracket.

Will FlyQuest win worlds? Probably not… *sobs*

Do you have any crazy Worlds 2025 predictions? If you do, let us know in the comments, because our Pick’Ems have been nothing but cooked so far, and that’s because we used logic, reason, and statistics to make them—a rookie mistake, it turns out. Maybe that spells a blessing for our FlyQuest prediction, but let’s not jinx it just yet!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy