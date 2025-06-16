Built with Dice and Imagination – Roll Initiative Is a Love Letter to Tabletop Culture

Twinfinite is proud to welcome a new sibling to the family—Roll Initiative, a site dedicated entirely to the wide, weird, and wonderful world of tabletop games. From dungeon-crawling adventures to indie board game gems, Roll Initiative is a space for tabletop lovers, built, curated, and maintained by passionate fans who want to bring this dark horse of the gaming industry into the limelight.

Much like other previously niche hobbies, tabletop games have rapidly been gaining acceptance and joining the mainstream. Most people might immediately think of Dungeons & Dragons when asked about tabletop, with games like Baldur’s Gate and TV series like Vox Machina helping drive the genre’s popularity. However, tabletop is a whole universe of unique worlds and experiences unlike any other, and we’re so excited to bring them to you via Roll Initiative.

Whether you’re looking for reliable resources for popular tabletop experiences, curious about the charm of more niche titles, or just want to learn about the passionate communities that bring these games to life, Roll Initiative is here to guide the way. Expect everything from guides and beginner-friendly breakdowns to interviews with game designers, community spotlights, and explorations of overlooked classics. Roll Initiative is your magical gateway into this universe.

The site is a manifestation of the team’s love for tabletop and a commitment to preserving the spirit of those early internet communities, where people connected simply by sharing what they loved. Whether it’s model building, story crafting, or creating custom boards, cards, and systems, this is a hobby powered by passion.

Led by longtime tabletop enthusiast and founding editor Aidan O’Brien, Roll Initiative is built on decades of firsthand experience. As Aidan puts it:

“I fell in love with boardgames and wargaming when I first cracked open Hero Quest in 1989. Ever since, I have spent countless hours forming incredible memories with my fellow gamers. I truly believe that right now is one of the best times in the history of this industry. Passionate creatives are working on every kind of game you could imagine, and emergent technologies like 3D Printing allow people all over the world to ignore the limitations of logistics and geography and get their creations to people who can make them in their own homes. I want Roll Initiative to be a place that celebrates that creative ingenuity and helps to shine a light on the incredible talent at work all over the world.”

Roll Initiative is live now — come check out the site and dive into the world of tabletop with us. Whether you’re a veteran DM or someone who’s just cracked open their first starter set, there’s something for you at Roll Initiative. We can’t wait to roll the dice with you.

