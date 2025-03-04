GTA V’s PC Version Just Got a Console-Parity Upgrade

Have you been disappointed with the way GTA V plays on PC, perhaps because of missing content from its console counterparts and overall not-so-great performance? Well, today is the day your prayers have been answered, as Rockstar has made available an all-new GTA V Enhanced version. No more console envy for you!

The enhanced version of GTA V is an improved version of the game, previously announced by Rockstar and going live today.

Image Source: Rockstar Games.

This new version includes several improvements over the original version such as:

Faster loading times.

Special vehicles previously only available in the Xbox and PS5 versions, which can be found in Hao’s Special Works.

A daily Wildlife Photography Challenge, where you take pictures of ambient animals to win rewards.

Ray tracing support as a PC version exclusive.

Support for higher resolutions and higher framerates and aspect ratios.

Full support for DualShock controllers.

Also, new to the PC version, players will be able to sign up for the premium membership service of GTA Online, called GTA+. This offers several benefits such as a recurrent monthly deposit of GTA$500,000 and Member-only Shark Cards with a bonus of 15% GTA$.

Should you pick up GTA V Enhanced version?

As far as we are concerned, it’s a resounding yes. Even if your PC can’t run it, you don’t have to worry since this new version will not override the old Legacy one. The two versions will sit alongside one another in your library, so you can still play the Legacy edition should you want to.

Image via Rockstar Games

Also, if you already own a copy of GTA V on PC, Rockstar confirmed that you’re getting a free upgrade. Once you run the Enhanced version you can do a one-time migration process which will import all of your Online progress to Enhanced. That also includes your SP progress.

Rockstar also confirmed that the two versions will co-exist as far as online is concerned, but separately. This means you won’t be able to play online with people playing the Enhanced version if you are playing the Legacy one and vice-versa.

Finally, a bit of good news, the new Enhanced version will cost the same as the old version, $29.99.

