Tony Hawk Says Him and Activision Are “Working on Something” for Pro Skater 25th Anniversary

If you’re a 90s baby, the chances are a good chunk of your adolescence was spent playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. The first proper skating game of its kind before a range of other Tony Hawk games and the skate franchise after it, it’s beloved for its arcade gameplay and thumping soundtrack. While the series has laid dormant since 2020, it seems a 25th-anniversary celebration could be on the way.

Recommended Videos

Tony Hawk Teases Pro Skater 25th Anniversary News

In an interview on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, Hawk confirmed that there is “something” in the works for the first Pro Skater game’s 25th anniversary. Responding to a query about the milestone, Hawk confirmed that he’s been in talks with Activision, the series’ publisher.

“We’re working on something,” Hawk said, refusing to reveal any more beyond that. “I think it will be something that the fans will truly appreciate.”

Image Source: Activision

More details are likely to emerge much sooner than later, as the actual anniversary date of the first game’s release is September 29. Since the first two Pro Skater games were already remastered back in 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One, then the year later for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it’ll likely be something outside of another re-release.

Back in 2022, Hawk revealed that remasters of Pro Skater 3 and 4 were in the works at Vicarious Visions, but collapsed due to the developer’s merger with Blizzard. Now Activision in its entirety is owned by Microsoft, though, could they be back in development?

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remasters were in the works but they were scrapped after Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard. 😔



Source: Tony Hawk.https://t.co/84rlYDgvUQ pic.twitter.com/oWR70xTOYv — KAMI (@Okami13_) June 20, 2022

What form that may take still remains to be seen, but it’s definitely exciting news for Pro Skater fans. After the disastrous reception to 2015’s Pro Skater 5 and four years since the broadly praised remasters, it seems the franchise is about to come back in a big way. Combine that with the upcoming release of EA’s latest skate. title, and it’s a great time to be a fan of skating games.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy