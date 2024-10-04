Silent Hill Fans Are Already Looking Ahead To Further Remakes

Bloober Team’s reimagining of the classic 2001 survival horror Silent Hill 2 seems to have captured both fans’ and critics’ imaginations. With a current Metacritic score of 87, the Polish team seems to have succeeded in updating a classic 20+ years old game for a modern audience, while also keeping its foggy atmosphere intact. The way is paved, then, for possible new remakes for other games in the series.

Recommended Videos

Which Further Silent Hill Titles Would You Like To See Remade?

Over on the Silent Hill subreddit, fans are already excited about a possible future for the series off the back of the remake’s good reviews. They’ve been chatting about which other titles could possibly benefit from the care and love of a release on modern platforms.

So far, one of the most upvoted comments mentions, of course, how Bloober “should start with SH1, then 3 and so on.” But, also, other games in the series could also benefit from a modern remake, especially one done with such love and care as this one developed by Bloober Team. Someone even mentions a possible remake of Origins, which could work in bringing out the positive qualities of that title.

User Business_Ad213 mentions how, if the game sells well, they really want to see a Silent Hill 3 remake featuring an expanded world as horrifying as the one in this remake. Another user, parada69, mentions how “we all need to make sure SH2R is successful first and then Konami will invest.” The Japanese company has made many curious business decisions in the last few years, so it can be hard to predict. Others mention that Silent Hill 3 would work best as a DLC, bundled together with a remake of the original title, so they would effectively share the same game world.

Image Source: Konami

Other users, such as Beneficial-Glove9408, wonder whether “they should give it to another studio, [letting] Bloober make an original game. They earned the respect to do other Silent Hill remakes.” Others in the replies don’t seem to agree, with many upvotes to QuantityFun456’s comment, “the western games became [worse and worse because] they kept being made by different studios over and over. Bloober should be the team who does the remakes for 1 and 3.”

Overall, most users seem to agree that the fate of possible future Silent Hill remakes rests on Konami. If it sees enough sales and success, the remakes would probably continue. Otherwise, Konami might shift its attention elsewhere. Still, some users, such as Nathansack, remember that EA did the same with Dead Space, abandoning the series despite strong sales all around.

So far, after being met with glowing reviews, the Silent Hill 2 remake is sitting in the top 20 global sales on Steam, with pre-sales also having been quite strong. It remains to be seen if they can keep up for the upcoming weeks and months – and what it’ll mean for the series’ future.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy