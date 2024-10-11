Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Collage Of Screenshots & Key Art From Terrifier: The ARTcade Game
Category:
News

Retro-Inspired Beat ‘Em Up Based On The Terrifier Horror Franchise Announced

Talk About 'Art Attack'
Image of Connor Wright
Connor Wright
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 09:00 am

An arcade-style multiplayer horror beat ’em up based on Damien Leone’s cult-classic Terrifier horror movie franchise has been announced and is slated for release in 2025. Developed by Relevo and published by Selecta Play, the “blood-soaked retro beat ’em up” is a seemingly authentic retro experience. The reveal ties in perfectly as Terriifer 3 comes to movie theatres worldwide.

Recommended Videos

aterials, Terrifier: The ARTcade game is a 2D beat ’em up title in the Terrifier horror movie franchise. The game seemingly exists outside the established fiction of the series and appears similar to beat ’em up tie-ins such as the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game.

Spanish indie game studio Relevo has brought its retro development acumen to this 32-bit project, with its storied past of bringing retro-inspired titles to modern and vintage consoles for 15 years. Its extensive platforming and beat ’em up catalog is viewable on itch.io. Beyond that, its 3D projects and upcoming Kickstarter-funded cyberpunk bullfighting title Bullfighter NEON are visible on its Steam page.

With a focus on authenticity to source material and hardware, Relevo positions itself as an up-and-coming indie retro developer:

“We’re passionate about [creating retro games] and challenge ourselves everyday to stay true to real retro game style unlike any other indie game studio out there.”

Relevo, ‘Our Passion: We Keep It Retro’ – Relevo Official Website

Cause Carnage Across Terrifier Movie Sets

A Collage Of Screenshots From Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, Showcasing Multiple Playable Level Locations
Image Source: Selecta Play via Twinfinite

The game constructs a metanarrative surrounding Art and his allies rampaging through movie sets based on his in-universe murderous deeds. Seen in pre-release footage are levels themed on a snowy cityscape, a string-light lit forest, and a fittingly positioned retro arcade.

In keeping with the title’s modern setting and murderous protagonists, the enemies fought in Terrifier: The ARTcade Game are not fictional creatures or nameless thugs. They are instead the emergency service personnel and film crew that would be present in the game’s film studio settings.

Co-op Characters From Across The Franchise

A Collage Showing The Four Playable Characters From Terrifier: The ARTcade Game.
Image Source: Selecta Play via Twinfinite

Art the Clown is arguably the defining trait of the Terrifier horror movie franchise’s enduring success. However, the game does allow for local multiplayer with a varied cast of murderous characters.

As would be expected, Art the Clown is fully playable in Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. As such, he is seen scuttling and butchering his way across the screen. Seen prominently as the first Terrifier movie’s protagonist, Victoria Heyes has had a storied and tragic chronology in the film trilogy. Acting as Art’s second-in-command, the Little Pale Girl is shorter in stature but her bloodlust is as ferocious as Art’s.

Rounding out the game’s roster is a somewhat left-field pick in Miles County security nurse Adam Burke. As seen in Terrifier 2 and 3, portrayed by pro wrestler Chris Jericho, Burke appears to bring his imposing physicality to the title’s roster.

The roster’s fists and teeth would surely suffice to cleave their way through the game’s hordes of unsuspecting enemies. However, in classic beat ’em up fashion players can pick up a whole host of melee weapons from the ground.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Release Date, Rating, & Platforms

Image Source: Selecta Play

While no specific release date for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game has been relayed, a 2025 release window has been given. Although the trailer does provide a list of available platforms, it is seemingly skipping eight-generation consoles. Instead, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is set to launch in 2025 for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is not a definitive tie-in to the most recent Terrifier film, as the game is slated for release next year. However, Terrifier 3 is out now and is garnering a somewhat divisive yet positive critical reception.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game can be added to your wishlist on Steam and PlayStation 5. Publisher Selecta Play is available on InstagramFacebookXTikTokYouTube, and interested gamers can join its official Discord.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Connor Wright
Connor Wright
Connor is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Hailing from the east coast of Scotland, with experience in the development and retail spaces of the industry, he uses his passion about games and Scottish charm to write features and guides. When he's not writing, Connor loves dissecting his favourite fictional worlds and plundering on the virtual open seas.
Link to Twinfinite