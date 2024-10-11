Retro-Inspired Beat ‘Em Up Based On The Terrifier Horror Franchise Announced

An arcade-style multiplayer horror beat ’em up based on Damien Leone’s cult-classic Terrifier horror movie franchise has been announced and is slated for release in 2025. Developed by Relevo and published by Selecta Play, the “blood-soaked retro beat ’em up” is a seemingly authentic retro experience. The reveal ties in perfectly as Terriifer 3 comes to movie theatres worldwide.

aterials, Terrifier: The ARTcade game is a 2D beat ’em up title in the Terrifier horror movie franchise. The game seemingly exists outside the established fiction of the series and appears similar to beat ’em up tie-ins such as the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game.

Spanish indie game studio Relevo has brought its retro development acumen to this 32-bit project, with its storied past of bringing retro-inspired titles to modern and vintage consoles for 15 years. Its extensive platforming and beat ’em up catalog is viewable on itch.io. Beyond that, its 3D projects and upcoming Kickstarter-funded cyberpunk bullfighting title Bullfighter NEON are visible on its Steam page.

With a focus on authenticity to source material and hardware, Relevo positions itself as an up-and-coming indie retro developer:

“We’re passionate about [creating retro games] and challenge ourselves everyday to stay true to real retro game style unlike any other indie game studio out there.” Relevo, ‘Our Passion: We Keep It Retro’ – Relevo Official Website

Cause Carnage Across Terrifier Movie Sets

The game constructs a metanarrative surrounding Art and his allies rampaging through movie sets based on his in-universe murderous deeds. Seen in pre-release footage are levels themed on a snowy cityscape, a string-light lit forest, and a fittingly positioned retro arcade.

In keeping with the title’s modern setting and murderous protagonists, the enemies fought in Terrifier: The ARTcade Game are not fictional creatures or nameless thugs. They are instead the emergency service personnel and film crew that would be present in the game’s film studio settings.

Co-op Characters From Across The Franchise

Art the Clown is arguably the defining trait of the Terrifier horror movie franchise’s enduring success. However, the game does allow for local multiplayer with a varied cast of murderous characters.

As would be expected, Art the Clown is fully playable in Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. As such, he is seen scuttling and butchering his way across the screen. Seen prominently as the first Terrifier movie’s protagonist, Victoria Heyes has had a storied and tragic chronology in the film trilogy. Acting as Art’s second-in-command, the Little Pale Girl is shorter in stature but her bloodlust is as ferocious as Art’s.

Rounding out the game’s roster is a somewhat left-field pick in Miles County security nurse Adam Burke. As seen in Terrifier 2 and 3, portrayed by pro wrestler Chris Jericho, Burke appears to bring his imposing physicality to the title’s roster.

The roster’s fists and teeth would surely suffice to cleave their way through the game’s hordes of unsuspecting enemies. However, in classic beat ’em up fashion players can pick up a whole host of melee weapons from the ground.

While no specific release date for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game has been relayed, a 2025 release window has been given. Although the trailer does provide a list of available platforms, it is seemingly skipping eight-generation consoles. Instead, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is set to launch in 2025 for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is not a definitive tie-in to the most recent Terrifier film, as the game is slated for release next year. However, Terrifier 3 is out now and is garnering a somewhat divisive yet positive critical reception.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game can be added to your wishlist on Steam and PlayStation 5. Publisher Selecta Play is available on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, YouTube, and interested gamers can join its official Discord.

