Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson Headline Prestigious NBA 2K25 Cover

The cover athletes for NBA 2K25 have been revealed, with NBA and WNBA stars co-headlining the box art for the first ever time. This year, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson earn their spot on the All-Star edition of the basketball game’s box. Alongside that, 2K Games has revealed all of the other editions, and the iconic players gracing their covers.

Tatum, Wilson, and Carter Are Your NBA 2K25 Cover Stars

The most exciting development for this year of NBA 2K’s box art is the dual promotion of NBA and WNBA players on the All-Star Edition. Coming off the back of the Celtics’ Championship win, Jayson Tatum features on both the aforementioned All-Star Edition and is the sole athlete on the Standard Edition box.

Fresh from back-to-back WNBA titles and her sixth WNBA All-Star spot, you can see A’ja Wilson on the All-Star Edition alongside Tatum. She also appears on the GameStop-exclusive WNBA Edition, only available in the US and Canada.

For this year’s Hall of Fame Edition, Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter graces the cover. The eight-time NBA All-Star and prestigious dunker joins icons such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Dwyane Wade in appearing on the premium editions of an NBA 2K game.

The marquee feature of NBA 2K24 is mode parity between the PC and next-gen versions of the game. In previous years, the PC release was in line with PS4 and Xbox One versions, but crossplay functionality aside they’re now identical. Gameplay-wise, expect new MyTEAM modes, another era in the MyNBA mode, and an expansion of last year’s The W mode.

We’re still a while away from the game’s release without a concrete launch date to speak of, but you can expect to get your hands on NBA 2K25 at some point in September 2024. Off the back of these exciting new cover athletes, will you be checking it out?

