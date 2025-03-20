Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
Category:
News

Marvel Rivals Continues its ‘Punk’ Skins Trend and Finally Releases Fan-Favorite Spider-Punk 2099 Skin Today

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Spider-Punk 2099 in Marvel Rivals will finally be able to claim the skin for good.
Image of Grace Black
Grace Black
|

Published: Mar 20, 2025 01:32 pm

Spider-Punk 2099 quickly became one of the most popular cosmetics seen during the course of the Marvel Rivals beta. As the skin disappeared from the hero galleries of beta players upon the official launch, Spider-Punk 2099 has effectively been missing from the game ever since. However, for those who have eagerly been awaiting the return of this costume – the time has finally come.

Recommended Videos

As of March 20, 7 PM PDT, Spider-Punk 2099 will officially be released into the in-game shop, where players can purchase it and other various ‘Punk’ skins with in-game currency. Spider-Punk 2099 features a great visual concept and is brought to life through the unique guitar sound effects that play when using certain abilities. Spidey has a unique sound effect for his Tracers, and players will be met with satisfying electric guitar effects whenever he swings across the map with a web or launches into his Ultimate Ability.

Take a look at the preview of these features showcased on the official Marvel Rivals YouTube page:

Spider-Punk 2099 Spider-Man is the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of Punk Marvel Rivals skins for various heroes. All costumes within this collection tend to have rock/punkish ability sound effects, alternative costume designs, and highlight intros featuring flashy visuals and heavy metal/rock music. This has made them immensely popular with players and has increased the incentive for more heroes to gain a new costume under the same theme.

In addition to Spidey, the likes of Bruce Banner/Hulk, Storm, and Magik have all previously gained Punk cosmetics in the past, which are still available to purchase in-game. Upcoming Punk concepts, such as Squirrel Girl, have been leaked and are expected in the future.

All Punk Skins in Marvel Rivals

Mohawk Rock Storm skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
Punk Rage Hulk skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
Punkchild Magik in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
Spider-Punk 2099 Spiderman in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
  • Mohawk Rock Storm
  • Punk Rage Hulk/Bruce Banner
  • Punkchild Magik
  • Spider-Punk 2099 Spider-Nan

Will you be picking up the Spider-Punk skin in Marvel Rivals? Let us know down in the comments below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Grace Black
Grace Black
Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for three years and in the games industry for four years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.