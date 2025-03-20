Marvel Rivals Continues its ‘Punk’ Skins Trend and Finally Releases Fan-Favorite Spider-Punk 2099 Skin Today

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Spider-Punk 2099 in Marvel Rivals will finally be able to claim the skin for good.

Spider-Punk 2099 quickly became one of the most popular cosmetics seen during the course of the Marvel Rivals beta. As the skin disappeared from the hero galleries of beta players upon the official launch, Spider-Punk 2099 has effectively been missing from the game ever since. However, for those who have eagerly been awaiting the return of this costume – the time has finally come.

As of March 20, 7 PM PDT, Spider-Punk 2099 will officially be released into the in-game shop, where players can purchase it and other various ‘Punk’ skins with in-game currency. Spider-Punk 2099 features a great visual concept and is brought to life through the unique guitar sound effects that play when using certain abilities. Spidey has a unique sound effect for his Tracers, and players will be met with satisfying electric guitar effects whenever he swings across the map with a web or launches into his Ultimate Ability.

Take a look at the preview of these features showcased on the official Marvel Rivals YouTube page:

Spider-Punk 2099 Spider-Man is the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of Punk Marvel Rivals skins for various heroes. All costumes within this collection tend to have rock/punkish ability sound effects, alternative costume designs, and highlight intros featuring flashy visuals and heavy metal/rock music. This has made them immensely popular with players and has increased the incentive for more heroes to gain a new costume under the same theme.

In addition to Spidey, the likes of Bruce Banner/Hulk, Storm, and Magik have all previously gained Punk cosmetics in the past, which are still available to purchase in-game. Upcoming Punk concepts, such as Squirrel Girl, have been leaked and are expected in the future.

All Punk Skins in Marvel Rivals

Mohawk Rock Storm

Punk Rage Hulk/Bruce Banner

Punkchild Magik

Spider-Punk 2099 Spider-Nan

Will you be picking up the Spider-Punk skin in Marvel Rivals? Let us know down in the comments below.

