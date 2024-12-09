While you should always be aiming for Team-Up compositions, there are some that are better than others. After all, a free revive is drastically stronger than a short-ranged blink or a lackluster damaging ability. Here’s my best Marvel Rivals team-up abilities tier list.

Best Marvel Rivals Team-Up Moves Tier List

Image via TwinFinite Image via TwinFinite Image via TwinFinite

I rated Marvel Rivals team-ups from S-Tier to D-Tier based on their impact and effectiveness. Higher Tier moves can usually affect multiple allies and grant powerful effects that can substantially affect the match. Lower Tier moves usually affect a single ally and, while always useful, aren’t too impactful on the match overall. Check out the ranking explanations below.

S Tier Team-Ups

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Team-Up Move Characters Required Ranking Explanation Guardian Revival Adam Warlock + Mantis or Star Lord This is simply an extra revive to have in a match, which is incredibly useful in a team fight to get an ally instantly back into a fight. Easily the most powerful team-up move in the game. Ragnarok Rebirth Hela + Loki or Thor This needs a bit of setup around Rocket’s infinite ammo station, but if you have both Punisher and Winter Soldier getting consistent headshots, this is easily the best DPS team-up in the game. Just make sure to stay in the ammo station’s zone. Ammo Overload Rocket + Punisher or Winter Soldier This needs a bit of setup around Rocket’s infinite ammo station but if you have both Punisher and Winter Soldier getting consistent headshots, this is easily the best DPS team-up in the game. Just make sure to stay in the ammo station’s zone. Allied Agents Hawkeye + Black Widow Not only is Black Widow getting to ignore enemy positions and just snipe their after images but Hawkeye is getting a 20% damage boost. This allows body one-shots in more scenarios. While Ammo Overload has more potential, Allied Agents is a close second for the best damage-based team-up.

A Tier Team-Ups

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Team-Up Move Characters Required Ranking Explanation Chilling Charisma Luna Snow + Namor or Jeff This is just an overall reliable damage boost for Namor and Jeff that’s incredible when defending. The extra DPS from the frost turret and Jeff’s attack is great for barricading an area. Just note that you still can’t have a third turret with Namor. Gamma Charge Hulk + Dr Strange or Iron Man Gamma Charge is slightly better on Iron Man than on Dr Strange but it’s still a reliable damage source. Plus, Hulk gets a chunky health boost. Voltaic Union Thor + Storm or Captain America Another reliable damage boost, but this time it gives Storm and Captain America more AOE damage options and allows Cap to reposition his shield with that speed boost. Note that this is also great because Thor can double up on team-ups with Hela for a free revive. Symbiote Bond Venom + Spider-Man or Peni Parker Symbiote Bond is incredible because it’s both a damage and a defensive team-up. Peni can dive into the enemy team, blow her cooldowns, and then zone out with the Symbiote Bond. Spider-Man can also engage the fight and if he’s targeted by enemy melees while his abilities are on cooldown, SB grants him a defensive tool to knock them back.

B Tier Team-Ups

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Team-Up Move Characters Required Ranking Explanation Planet X Pals Groot + Rocket or Jeff PXP can be an excellent defensive tool for Rocket, specifically since he can heal right from the frontline on Groot. That said, on Jeff and even on Rocket it can sometimes be detrimental since their mobility options and kiting behind cover can’t be used. This is excellent when you’re ahead in a teamfight and are pressing the attack but otherwise, it just might be best to stick to cover. Fastball Special Hulk + Wolverine Nothing flashy, just a superb engagement tool for Wolverine since Hulk and him can initiate a fight from afar and split the enemy squishies from their tanks. If you can coordinate this with the rest of your team, it’s a superb teamfight starter. Metallic Chaos Scarlet Witch + Magneto Metallic Chaos simply offers Magneto a reliable way to deal damage, poke enemies, and zone out assassin characters while his other abilities are on cooldown. Scarlet Witch gets a decent offensive boost as well. Overall, the epitome of B-Tier.

C Tier Team-Ups

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Team-Up Move Characters Required Ranking Explanation Dimensional Shortcut Magik + Black Panther or Psylocke While not as powerful as some of the other team-up options, DS adds an additional repositioning option to Black Panther and Psylocke so that they can disengage from an assassination attempt. Esu Alumnus Spider-Man + Squirrel Girl Esu Alumnus gives Squirrel Girl another CC and damage option. The reason it’s ranked so low is that it’s relatively low damage and on quite a long cooldown.

D Tier Team-Ups

Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite Screenshot by Twinfinite

Team-Up Move Characters Required Ranking Explanation Atlas Bond Iron Fist + Luna Snow While Atlas Bond is great on paper, the problem is that you have to get really close for it to be effective. Luna is so squishy that you just can’t risk going into melee to use AB unless you’re already winning the fight. Lunar Force Cloak & Dagger + Moon Knight Similarly to Atlas Bond, Lunar Force sounds great until you realize the invisibility is only within a small AOE and enemies can still damage you within it quite easily.

That’s it for our best Marvel Rivals team-up ability rankings. Stay tuned to Twinfinite for more Marvel Rivals guides.

