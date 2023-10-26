How to Get All Suits in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 carries over a lot of features from the previous two games in the series, and choosing which suits your Spider-Men will wear is most definitely one of them. That’s why we’re here to provide you with a detailed list of all the suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to get them.

Spider-Man 2 All Suits: Unlock Requirements and Resource Costs, Explained

There are a total of 78 suits you can unlock in Spider-Man 2. You’ll need to unlock the 68 included with the standard version of the game to unlock the Kitted Out Trophy and get one step closer to obtaining the game’s Platinum.

They’re split evenly between Peter and Miles, and their unlock requirements range from reaching a certain level and purchasing them with resources to completing specific side missions or progressing the main story.

We’ve listed them down below with Main Story-specific suits first, followed by suits that require a specific level, then suits which require the completion of specific tasks, and finally the suits included with the Digital Deluxe Edition. Do be aware that we did experience some glitches with the exact levels where certain suits became available, and you may have one or two suits which are unlockable at an earlier or later level as a result.

Likewise, we will be getting into *Light Spoilers* in the process of listing every suit. If you’d rather experience the story sans any unexpected revelations, we strongly recommend using the table of contents to jump directly to the suit you want to unlock.

All Peter Spider-Man Suits in Spider-Man 2

Advanced Suit 2.0

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This suit is Peter’s gimme cosmetic, as it’s the suit he starts the game with. It can be upgraded with some additional materials to unlock new Suit Styles that swap its color palette to Red and Black, Blue and Red, or Orange and White.

Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

One of the big selling points of the game, the Black Suit is only made available after you complete roughly 1/3 of the main story. You’ll need to get used to this suit too, as you won’t be able to unequip it for a little while afterward.

Symbiote Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Replacing the Black Suit around the 2/3 mark of the main story, the Symbiote Suit is a slightly more textured cosmetic compared to its forebear. It’s equipped automatically, and you’ll be able to unequip it after clearing a pivotal boss battle.

Anti-Venom Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This suit doesn’t become available until your about 90 percent of the way through Spider-Man 2. Once you have it though, you’ll be able to make your way through the game’s final act with the most thematically resonant outfit possible.

Classic Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Next up, we move onto the suits that require you to reach a specific level or certain resources. The Classic Suit is made available as soon as you reach the Suits tutorial, and you can unlock new Suit Styles with a few extra resources.

Scarlet III Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

The Scarlet III Suit unlocks at the same point, and also comes with the option to create some Suit Styles to mix up its color palette.

Advanced Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Rounding out your initial options for starter Suits is the original Advanced Suit. It comes with a slightly more textured aesthetic, and you can make some Suit Styles to switch up its color pattern more drastically than the Advanced Suit 2.0 allows.

Kumo Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 6

Costs 30 Tech Parts and 1 Rare Tech Part

One of the first Suits you need to unlock by leveling up, the Kumo Suit stands out thanks to its novel design and additional elements. You can make it even more distinct by investing in its Suit Styles.

Hybrid Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 6

Costs 30 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Boasting the style of the MCU’s Spider-Man, this suit is great for those that want a more traditional Spider-Man suit with just a bit more flair. It’s also only the first of several MCU-based Suit designs, so it can act as a good holdover while you work toward the other variants.

Amazing Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 8

Costs 30 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

The first of the Amazing Spider-Man Suits, this cosmetic boasts a grittier aesthetic and a nice sheen that other options can’t quite match.

Amazing 2 Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 9

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

The Suit found in Amazing Spider-Man 2 is available once you level up one more time. It’s color palette is more traditional, and serves as a nice holdover if you’re looking to unlock the outfits from the Sam Raimi movies.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 11

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Featuring one of the more distinct designs in the game as well as Suit Style variants, the 2099 Black Suit is perfect for both fans of Miguel O’Hara and those looking to standout during their escapades.

Scarlet Spider Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 14

Costs 40 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

Dripping with brooding angst, this simple yet stylized Suit is great both in its standard color palette or swapped to one of its other Suit Styles.

Superior Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 15

Costs 40 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

Serving as a nice inverse to Miles’ standard color pattern, the Superior Suit is great for those that want to play as Peter but also prefer a less bubbly costume. It’s also got some fetching Suit Styles if the basic palette isn’t to your liking.

Anti-Ock Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 17

Costs 40 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

The ultimate suit from Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game returns, and it’s unlockable fairly early on too. There are likewise some Suit Styles you can use to switch up its color patterns and customize it to your liking.

Arachknight Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 20

Costs 45 Tech Parts and 3 City Tokens

Want to give your Peter Parker an Assassin’s Creed-style cowl and cape? This Suit is the one for you then, and it can be recolored through its Suit Styles.

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 22

Costs 50 Tech Parts and 4 City Tokens

Miles isn’t the only one with Spider-Verse outfits. Through this costume, you can rock both the black and white color palette and the special animation style of the hard-boiled Spider-Man.

Homemade Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 23

Costs 50 Tech Parts and 4 City Tokens

Another outfit from the MCU films, these threads are great for any diehard fan of Homecoming. Just be aware that it can make some of the more serious cutscenes way goofier.

Spider-Punk Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 26

Costs 55 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

You can stick it to the man with this Suit variant, and the additional Suit Styles guarantee that you won’t be left wanting for color.

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 28

Costs 60 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

You can lend some Guerilla operative energy to your Spider-Man with this outfit, and personalize it with the available Suit Styles.

Iron Spider Armor

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 29

Costs 60 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

This Suit is amazing in terms of its shining material, and it’s a nice alternative for those who aren’t yet capable of using the MCU’s Iron Spider Suit.

Webbed Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 31

Costs 65 Tech Parts and Rare Tech Parts

Dig on this Suit from the third Sam Raimi film. While it might not feature any Suit Styles to swap between, this is one of the better outfits to wear if you prefer Symbiote Suit designs.

Webbed Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 32

Costs 65 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

If you’re sick and tired of the Edgy Peter memes but still want to wear a Sam Raimi Suit, this is your best and only option.

Upgraded Classic Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 35

Costs 75 Tech Parts and 5 City Tokens

Simple yet distinguished, this MCU Spider Suit stands out thanks to its minor black accents.

New Blue Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 38

Costs 85 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Toss out the standard Spider-Man color palette with this blue-happy design, and tweak it further through its Suit Styles.

Upgraded Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 41

Costs 85 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Were you fond of the Upgraded Classic Suit, but not fond of its traditional color palette? Go with this version instead. It replaces the blue with black and has more distinguished web designs inlaid in the red portions.

Stealth Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 46

Costs 95 Tech Parts and 6 City Tokens

This Suit is viable even if you aren’t far from home. It also makes stealth segments that much more fun, especially if you can successfully incapacitate every enemy without being seen.

Classic Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked at Level 50

Costs 100 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Should you find the new Black Suit or Symbiote Suit too busy, the Classic Black Suit is the way to go. It still has the prominent Spider-Man logo, but features a sleeker and cleaner look. Plus, it retains the special animations exclusive to the Symbiote Suits, and you can tweak it to feature another color palette via its Suit Styles.

Iron Spider Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 54

Costs 110 Tech Parts and 3 Rare Tech Parts

Flashy and replete with techy elements, this Suit is one of the better MCU outfits you can unlock. It also pairs perfectly with Peter’s Spider Arm abilities, making for some terrifically movie-accurate beatdowns.

New Red and Blue Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 58

Costs 115 Tech Parts and 3 Rare Tech Parts

Swing toward a brighter tomorrow with this stylish MCU variant of the classic Spider-Man design.

Black and Gold Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 60

Costs 115 Tech Parts and 3 Rare Tech Parts

A sort of reward for reaching the max level, this stylish outfit features a black and gold color palette with some nice exposed tech accents.

Life Story Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by completing all of the EMF Challenges scattered throughout the city and its Districts Only unlockable after completing the game



A nice endcap to Peter’s storyline, this suit is likely the last that you’ll unlock in the game. Be sure to equip it as you do your victory lap around New York.

Last Hunt Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by completing the Hunters Blinds and Bases Side Missions in every possible District.

Become like Kraven with this costume, which stands out thanks to its tufts of fur and leathery aesthetic.

Saving Lives Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by Completing all The Flame Side Missions in every possible district.

Though this might not be as interesting as the suit Miles unlocks, Saving Lives is still striking thanks to its Wraith-inspired color palette and accents.

All Miles Suits in Spider-Man 2

Upgraded Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

There’s nothing you need to do to unlock this suit, as it’s Miles’ starting suit. You can apply a palette swap to it via its Suit Styles, and it’ll generally look the most appropriate during cutscenes.

Evolved Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Serving as Insomniac’s original Suit design for Miles, this costume is only made available near the end of the game. Similar to Peter’s Anti-Venom Suit, it’ll be the most thematically appropriate set of threads for the finale.

Family Business Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Offering a nice twist on the usual color palette for Miles’ standard suit, this costume and its Suit Styles offer some subtly different looks for you to rock while you swing through the city.

Classic Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Rock Miles’ look from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with this costume, and modify it to a color swap of your liking with its Suit Styles.

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Available for purchase after reaching Suits tutorial in the Main Story

Costs 20 Tech Parts and 1 City Token

Adding a distinct white color element to Miles’ usual Suit design, this’ll make for quite the fashion statement as you web your way from enemy to enemy in combat.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 7

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 1 Hero Token

Want to rock a more tech-heavy suit while you engage in adventures around New York? Give this suit a try, and test out its Suit Styles for some even grittier designs.

Sportswear Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 10

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

Keep your Spider-Man 2 attire casual with this take on Miles’ costume, and tweak its color palette appropriately via its unlockable Suit Styles.

Life Story Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 12

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

Lend a classic comics look to Miles with this Suit, and use its Suit Styles to stand out a bit more with brighter reds and golds.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 13

Costs 35 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Equip this Suit if you’re out to embody Miguel O’Hara sans the burlier build, and give its Suit Styles a shot if the color patterns aren’t quite to your liking.

Advanced Tech Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 16

Costs 40 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens

Though it’s only a slight variation on the Upgraded and Classic Suits, the Advanced Tech Suit is great for those who want an outfit with ever so slight variations on Miles’ iconic design.

Shadow-Spider Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 18

Costs 45 Tech Parts and 3 City Tokens

Adorn Miles with a stylized cowl and cape through this Suit. It’ll be especially fetching during Stealth segments and when you’re flying through the city via Web Wings.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 19

Costs 45 Tech Parts and 3 City Tokens

Arguably one of the best suits for Miles, this costume goes the extra mile with a unique digital mask and a blend of additional clothing elements with advanced tech bits. Factor in that it’s also got some fetching color palette swaps thanks to its Suit Styles, and you’ve got plenty of reasons to unlock it.

Purple Reign Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 21

Costs 45 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Good news for fans of the Prowler: This suit encapsulates the iconic villain’s look, and you don’t even have to complete all the Prowler Stashes to unlock it.

Bodega Cat Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at level 24

Costs 50 Tech Parts and 4 City Tokens

Another must-have suit for Miles, the Bodega Cat Suit pairs more casual clothing elements with a backpack housing Spider-Man the cat. It won’t do wonders for helping the seriousness of certain scenes land, but it’s hard to deny that it’ll make them much cuter.

Forever Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 25

Costs 55 Tech parts and 2 Hero Tokens

A nice homage to Black Panther, this Suit can be altered via its Suit Styles to rock the hero’s more traditional color palette.

Homemade Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 27

Costs 55 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Rock Miles’ initial take on a Spider-Suit with this Homemade variant, and test out which color swap fits you best via its different Suit Styles.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 30

Costs 60 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens.

Arguably the Suit that will be most sought after by fans, the Into the Spider-Verse Suit rocks the iconic design from the hit film and gives Miles a distinct animation style to boot. If it becomes too distracting though, you can toggle the movement SFX on or off.

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 33

Costs 70 Tech Parts and 5 City Tokens

Definitely one of the goofier costumes in Miles’ wardrobe, this Spider-Verse costume offers the film series’ unique animation style alongside a more jokey outfit.

The End Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 34

Costs 70 Tech Parts.

Embrace your edgy side with this gritty Suit, and lend it a little more color via its Suit Styles.

10th Anniversary Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 36

Costs 75 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Trading in Miles’ usual aesthetic for some Pink minimalist elements, this suit is a great way to mix up your web-slinging antics.

Programmable Matter Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 37

Costs 80 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Give Miles a retro video game look with this distinct costume, and alter the subdued colored portions with its Suit Styles.

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 39

Costs 80 Tech Parts and 6 City Tokens

While it might not be the most subtle suit design, the S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit is perfect for lending Miles all the style and energy of a Spider-Man action figure.

Agent of Shield Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 40

Costs 85 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

You can really mix up Miles’ color palette with this Suit. Its extra straps and leg satchel also give it a nice bit of flair, making it perfect for anyone who wants to sport a distinct costume that isn’t too flashy.

Great Responsibility Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 42

Costs 90 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts

Another Spider-Man: Miles Morales throwback, this suit lends Miles a little awkward goofiness that can help lighten up more dire scenes. You can also give it a more traditional color palette with its Suit Styles.

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 44

Costs 95 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Dive into the most recent Suit design from the Spider-Verse series with this costume. Its design is a little less rough than the Into the Spider-Verse variant, and you’ll still get the movement SFX for your troubles.

Crimson Cowl Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocks at Level 48

Costs 100 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens

Trade Miles’ usual black-heavy color palette for some extra red with this Suit, and test out some different colors with its Suit Styles.

Best There Is Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked at Level 52

Costs 105 Tech Parts and 7 City Tokens

Rock a costume inspired by X-Men alumnus Wolverine with this Suit, and unlock its Suit Styles to gain access to some more appropriate color palettes.

Dark Ages Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked at Level 56

Costs 110 Tech Parts and 3 Hero Tokens

Go for this Suit if you want to lend a dark and dire energy to Miles during your adventures, and unlock its Suit Styles for some additional color palettes.

Absolute Carnage Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by completing The Flame Side Missions in every district

Though it might not feature any special Venom abilities that Miles can use, this suit is still perfect for anyone who wants to rock Symbiote-inspired looks for both Spider-Men.

King in Black Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by Progressing the story to final section where Symbiotes appear

The end of the game feels properly apocalyptic, and you can give Miles a hardened survivor makeover with this edgy yet stylish outfit.

Boricua Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by completing all Brooklyn Vision Academy Side Missions

As a reward for completing all of the Brooklyn Visions Academy side missions, you’ll gain access to this Suit which drips with Miles’ heritage.

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Unlocked by completing all of the Mysterium Challenges and finishing Mysterio’s side missions.

Featuring some unique mask visuals courtesy of Mysterio’s illusion tech, this suit is one of the better rewards you can get for completing all of a given category of side tasks.

Most Dangerous Game Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Obtained by completing all of the Hunters Blinds and Bases side missions.

Similar to Peter’s Last Hunt Suit, this outfit gives miles some notable accents via its tufts of fur and a distinct color palette.

City Sounds Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Obtained by completing all of the Cultural Museum Side Missions.

Veering the farthest from a traditional Spider Suit, this outfit is a great way to lend Miles some aesthetic flair while also paying homage to the musical culture of the city.

All Digital Deluxe Edition DLC Suits in Spider-Man 2

In addition to all of the suits included with any version of the game, there are also 10 suits tied to the Digital Deluxe edition. Five are for Peter, while the other five are for Miles. These don’t require additional resources to make, and can be equipped as soon as you gain the ability to change your suit in the story.

You can get them all by shelling out roughly $10, and there are additional in-game goodies that come with the purchase.

All Peter Digital Deluxe Edition Suits

Aurantia Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Stylish yet subtle, this Suit is a great pick for anyone who enjoys the look of the Hybrid suit but wants to lend themselves a more mature and refined air.

Apunkalyptic Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Digging on the Spider-Punk Suit, but want a variation with a little more grunginess to it? Look no further than the Apunkalyptic Suit, which sports some grittier bells and whistles to make you the hardest web-slinger around.

Tactical Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Deck Peter out in this suit to stand out as you smash and crash your way through thugs.

Stone Monkey Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

A Suit befitting of a character out of myth and legend, you’ll look like a true master of the martial arts as you zoom around a battle dishing out punches and kicks.

25th Century Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Don a look fitting for a futuristic crime fighter with this Suit from years yet to come.

All Miles Digital Deluxe Edition Suits

Encoded Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Sleek and stylish with a technological spin, you wouldn’t be blamed for seeing some parallels between this suit and the Anti-Ock Suit.

Biomechanical Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Though it might turn off those who don’t like body horror, this suit is a beautifully unnerving mix of technological and organic bits.

Tokusatsu Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Rock this suit if you can’t help striking a pose anytime you take down an evil-doer.

Agimat Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Replacing webbing with technological patterns, this suit is a solid pick if you want to really mix up Miles’ look.

Red Spectre Suit

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

A fun blend of other elements from other Suits in the game, the Red Spectre Suit is an excellent pick for anyone who wants to stand out in most every cutscene or battle.

Will Insomniac Add More Suits to Spider-Man 2?

As for whether or not Insomniac Games might add more Suits to Spider-Man 2 in the future, we can pretty confidently say yes.

While Miles Morales might not have received the same amount of continuous content updates, the first Spider-Man game saw several Suits added in the months and years following its release. Given how many iconic suits aren’t included with the base version of the game, it’s easy to imagine the studio will release more in the form of DLC or free content updates.

And that’s everything we have to share regarding all the suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them. For more on the game, check out our other guides and articles down below.