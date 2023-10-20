All Spider-Man 2 Marko’s Memories Locations

Spider-Man 2 is lousy with collectibles to track down, and not all of them are readily displayed for you on the map. Case in point: The first batch of collectibles tied to restoring Sand Man’s memories only appear once you’re close enough to them, and can be tricky to spot if you’re not carefully hunting for them. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide covering all of the Marko’s Memories collectible locations in Spider-Man 2 to speed up the process for you.

All Sand Man Memory Crystal Locations in Spider-Man 2

There are a total of 14 Memories to track down in Spider-Man 2. Two of these are only revealed by starting and advancing the quest respectively, while the other 12 are scattered throughout the different districts of New York.

We’ve broken down where you can find each Memory based on the districts in which they appear. You can collect these as either Miles or Peter, and it’s possible to collect every one as soon as you’re introduced to them in the early hours of the game.

All Financial District Marko’s Memories Locations

Memory #1

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The first of Marko’s Memories is found in the Financial District. It’s given to you automatically as you explore the city in the aftermath of Marko’s attack as part of the main story, so it’s impossible to miss this one.

You’re also introduced to the general mechanics of this collectible and how to track them down. They appear as orange crystals on your map, and are denoted by clouds of sand swirling around their immediate vicinity. Once you get close enough, you’ll have to fight off some sand enemies before you can retrieve the Memory Crystals and unravel why Marko attacked the city in the first place.

Memory #2

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The second Memory Crystal is on the northern edge of the district. head to the point marked on the map above, and then look for the mini sandstorm in-between two apartment buildings.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

It can be a little difficult to overcome the enemies here as the area you can fight in is so cramped. Do your best to pull yourself toward enemies and out of attack range with the Triangle Button, and dodge with the Circle Button whenever an attack is incoming. Before long, you’ll be able to collect the Memory Crystal without issue.

Memory #3

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

For the next Memory, head to the southern tip of the district and look for a water fountain. The telltale sandstorm will be ranging from a distance, and the Memory Crystal will come into view once you get down on the ground and approach it.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The fight that ensues shortly after is fairly easy thanks to how spread out the environment is. Use the extra room to your advantage by swinging around and knocking your enemies into the air to incapacitate them quickly.

Memory #4

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The last of Marko’s Memories in the Financial District can be found on the southwest edge of the district. After reaching the point shown on the map above, look for the cloud of sand swirling at the top of a tall white building.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

This is an easy fight to overcome so long as you use the environment to your advantage. Use swinging attacks to knock the sand enemies off the building whenever possible, and web any that are close enough to the nearby structures to immediately subdue them.

All Greenwich Marko’s Memories Locations

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Next up is the Memory you can find in Greenwich. This one is on the middle western side of the district, and is located down on a basketball court nestled between some buildings and fences.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

There will be some basketballs scattered around the area, so use them as throwable objects to hit multiple enemies at once when the fight kicks off.

All Chinatown Marko’s Memories Locations

The Chinatown District holds two of Marko’s Memories for you to find in Spider-Man 2. Chances are high that one will already be revealed to you by the end of the game’s initial intro section, as it’s very close to the tasks you need to complete before Peter heads home for the day.

Memory #1

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The first is located on the southwest edge of the District, and is located down in an alley between two buildings.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Similar to the second Memory in the Financial District, the fight to obtain this Memory Crystal can be difficult due to the cramped fighting quarters. Stay mobile, and don’t let yourself get surrounded by too many enemies.

Memory #2

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The second Memory is found close to the center of the district. Head to the point on the map above, and then scan your surroundings for a cloud of sand atop a building with a rusty blue building in its vicinity.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Use the fact that you’re on a rooftop to your advantage and knock as many enemies as you can off the edges to wrap this fight up quickly.

All Midtown Marko’s Memories Locations

Midtown has two Memories for you to discover. As with Chinatown, there’s one on top of a building and another down in an alleyway.

Memory #1

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The first of the memories you can find is around the center right of the district. Once you reach the point shown on the map above, it should be easy to see the billowing sand cloud atop a building with the Colexco skyscraper in view of it.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

do your best to knock enemies off the edge of the building and web them to the nearby surfaces, and this fight shouldn’t impede your progress for long.

Memory #2

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

The second of Marko’s Memories in this area is found on the southwest edge, just above the bottom left corner of the map. It’ll be squeezed in-between two buildings in a dead-end alley.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Be mindful of how many enemies are attacking you at once and adjust your position regularly in order to nab this Memory Crystal as fast as possible.

All Central Park Makro’s Memory Locations

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

After that, there’ll be one of Marko’s Memories for you to find in the Central Park District. Head up toward the lower right corner of the district and look for the telltale sandstorm. The Crystal should come into view next to the edge of a lake.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

As you might have guessed, it’s especially easy to send the sand enemies that spawn here flying into the water. Do so whenever possible, and the Memory Crystal will be yours to claim in no time.

All Little Odessa Marko’s Memories Locations

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

From there, you can head to Little Odessa to grab another of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2.

head toward the upper right corner of the District. Once you get there, scope out the area until you see two large smoke stacks and some billowing sand clouds. Head over there, and the Memory Crystal will be in-between the two smoke stacks.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

While it’s not as easy to knock enemies off the edge of this building, there’s plenty of debris around the area for you to make use of. Use this to your advantage, and the enemies won’t give you any trouble whatsoever.

All Williamsburg Marko’s Memories Locations

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Next up will be one of Marko’s Memories over in Williamsburg. Go to the central western edge of the District, and then look around for the cloud of sand on top of a building with two water towers nearby.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

There are plenty of edges for you to send enemies flying over, so take advantage of them to add this Memory to your collection lightning-fast.

All Downtown Brooklyn Marko’s Memories Locations

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

You can then head to Downtown Brooklyn to track down its sole Memory. Head toward the center of the District, and then keep an eye peeled for a sandstorm between two buildings.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

There’s an extra layer of challenge added to this one as some thugs will be examining the Memory Crystal before you arrive. Do your best not to let them overwhelm you alongside the sand enemies, and try to move around the area to keep them from hammering you with attacks.

Where to Find Final Marko’s Memory

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found 13 of Marko’s Memories, the location of the 14th and final memory is revealed to you. Head toward the marker on your map in Downtown Brooklyn, and then look for a Memory Crystal in the sandy wreckage of Marko’s attack during the main story. You won’t have to fight off a hoard of enemies to inspect this Memory, but something else awaits you within it.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

After you examine the Crystal, you’ll be dragged into a memory world. Once you regain control of your character, follow the ball of light that appears by hopping from point to point along the sandy heads and hands.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

After doing this for a bit, you’re brought to a giant Memory Crystal protected by a near-endless wave of sand enemies. The only way to stop them and restore all of Marko’s Memories is to destroy this giant Crystal by throwing nearby rocks at it in-between the enemies’ attacks.

Image Credit: Insomniac via Twinfinite

Focus on knocking out the enemies capable of ranged attacks, and then kite the melee attacker enemies away from the rocks you can throw. Then, toss the rocks in the direction of the giant Crystal. Rinse and repeat, and it should break down before long.

After that, you’ll be given the location of Marko’s Ex-Wife so that you can deliver his completed Memory Crystal to Keemia. The side quest then ends on a high note with Keemia safe and Spider-Man considering ways he can help Marko see her more often.

What Do You Get for Finding All of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2?

As for what you get for all of your efforts in finding Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2, it’s not without its merits.

In addition to a hefty sum of City Tokens and Experience, you’ll also net yourself the Grains of Sand Silver Trophy. This in turn brings you one step closer to unlocking the game’s Platinum Trophy, which is well worth doing to see everything the game has to offer.

Hopefully this guide covering the locations for all of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 was helpful. For info on how to track down the rest of the game’s collectibles, check out our relevant articles down below.