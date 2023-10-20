All Spider-Bot Locations in Spider-Man 2

Of the many collectibles found in Spider-Man 2, the Spider-Bots are some of the hardest to gather. While they do emit a corona of energy to display their location, it only triggers if you’re close enough and can be hard to spot while web-swinging through the city. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide breaking down all the Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2 so that you won’t have to spend hours trying to find them.

Every Spider-Bot Location in Spider-Man 2

There are a whopping 42 Spider-Bots to track down in Spider-Man 2, and there’s at least one in every district of New York. Most all of them will give off their telltale energy pulses once you’re close enough to them, and they’re most commonly on the sides of buildings and monuments. However, there are also some which are found up in the air that require finding a high vantage point to fly at them from.

We’ve broken down the locations for every Bot down below based on the Districts where they appear, along with some exact instructions on how to reach them. Bear in mind that you can find all of these as soon as they’re unlocked as an activity, and both Peter and Miles are able to gather them.

All Greenwich Spider-Bot Locations

First off are the Spider-Bots in Greenwich, as that’s where you’ll receive your first Bot in order to introduce you to the collectibles. There are three in total you can find in this district.

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Spider-Man 2099 collectible is given to you as part of a main story mission. It’ll be on top of brown building in the lower right corner of district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

After you collect the Bot, you’ll be able to find more of this collectible throughout the rest of the game’s districts.

J. Jonah Jameson Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Next up is the J. Jonah Jameson Spider-Bot. It’ll be located on the upper-center edge of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Once you reach this point, look for the mural mocking Jameson. The Spider-Bot can be found scurrying on top of his face.

Flipside Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The third and final Bot can be found at the beige building with rectangular fountains in front of it.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It’ll be crawling around in the awning, so you’ll need to drop down to the ground in order to spot and grab it.

All Financial District Spider-Bot Locations

Next up are the Spider-Bots in the Financial District of Spider-Man 2. There are two you can find here, and one can be a little tricky to nab.

Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The first is found in the center of the District, high up in the air. To reach it, you’ll need t go to the light blue and white building to the south of the Spider-Bot and use the updraft vent there to get launched up higher while your Web Wings are active.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Spider-Ham Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The second Bot is located on the white L Shaped building next to a tall gold and white building on the far right side of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Once you reach the building, check its south-facing side. The Bot should be easy to spot from there.

All Chinatown Spider-Bot Locations

Chinatown has three Spider-Bots for you to find. One requires a little extra effort, while the other two are easy to obtain.

Mr. Negative Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

First up is the Mr. Negative Spider-Bot. It can be discovered near the blue bridge leading into Williamsburg, up high in the air.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To reach it, go to the top of the tall brown building West of the Spider-Bot and then glide toward it with your Web Wings.

Spider-Woman Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This one can be found on the side of the white NY Financial Building located at the lower center of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Look on the side opposite the building’s logo, and you’ll find the Bot scurrying about.

Spider-Armor Mk II Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Last up is the Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Bot. It can be found crawling along a yellow mural of a woman on a brown building, to the far left side of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Collect this one, and you can move onto the next district’s collectibles.

All Midtown Spider-Bot Locations

The next Spider-Bots you should track down are in Midtown. There are three scattered throughout this district, and all of them are located on fairly tall structures.

Spider-UK Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The first Bot is on a white angled building south of the Empire State Building, located along the lower center edge of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head to this point and gather up the mechanical crawler. If you have trouble spotting it, angle your view like so where the Empire State building is visible.

Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the next one, go to the top of the Empire State Building, in the lower center of the district. As you get closer, the Bot should start sending out energy pulses from the square portion below the point.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Make your way to the south-facing side of the building, and you should spot it crawling around on some of the side paneling and windows.

Spider-Punk Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Last up is the Spider-Punk Spider-Bot. It’ll be on the large blue accent of a tall grey building facing north, in the upper right corner of the district and to the southwest of the bridge leading to Downtown Queens.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head toward the point on the map and then look for the above accent. Collect the creepy crawler, and you can head north to the next district.

All Upper East Side Spider-Bot Locations

There’s another trio of Spider-Bots scattered throughout the Upper East Side, and most of them are fairly easy to track down with the map locations alone.

Aracnido Jr. Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To nab the first Bot in this district, go to the lower left corner of the District and look for the telltale energy pulses around a tall glass building.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Look for a patio area with a pool. The Bot will be crawling on the structure overlooking this lounging area.

Spider-Man Noir Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Next, head toward the center left of the district. You should see a light brown apartment building if you look West.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Make your way to the North-facing side of the building, and the Bot will be scurrying around in plain sight.

Spider-Armor Mk III Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the last Spider-Bot in this district, you’ll need to look for an angled red brick building in the upper right corner of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Crawling around on a billboard found on a section just below the building’s highest point. You’ll have an easier time spotting it if you go to the top of the building and face East.

All Harlem Spider-Bot Locations

Another district, another trio of Spider-Bots. These ones are all fairly easy to obtain, and you won’t have to track down any air vents to acquire airborne Bots either.

Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This Bot is hiding on a tall brown building at the central edge of the district, on the West-facing side of the building. It’s worth noting that while it may appear that the building is larger and solid on your mini-map, it’s actually a cluster of buildings with space between them. This can cause it to seem like the Bot isn’t appearing if you get close enough to it on the East side of the building.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Go to the West-facing side of the building and collect the mechanical web-slinger. If it doesn’t appear for whatever reason, make a save and load back into the game.

Anya Corazon Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You shouldn’t have much trouble finding this Spider-Bot, as it can be found crawling around on top of the Learn Read Think Dream mural located on the tall Grey building on the center left side of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Make your way toward the point on the map and then look for the mural. The energy pulses should show you exactly where you need to climb to so that you can scoop the love-minded arachnid up.

Ultimate Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The final Spider-Bot found in this part of the city is scuttling around on the west-facing side of a monument in the district’s bottom left corner.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head to the point on the map, and then look for the side of the monument with four pillars that is facing the water. The Bot will come into view between the middle two pillars.

All Upper West Side Spider-Bot Locations

There’s yet another trio of Spider-Bots to find in this district of Spider-Man 2’s city, and all of them are found on the sides of buildings.

Secret Wars Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head to the upper middle portion of the district, and you’ll come to a courtyard surrounded by low brown buildings. You should see some energy pulses on the side of a light brown and white building facing south toward the courtyard.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head toward the pulses, and the Secret Wars Spider-Bot should be readily visible.

Spider-Girl Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This Bot is found on the west-facing side of a tall glass building in the bottom-left corner of the district. It’ll also be facing the water and the road that runs alongside the shoreline.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head to the location on the map, and then look for the energy pulses high above the ground to pinpoint this collectible’s location.

Dusk Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the third and final Spider-Bot, go to the top of a skyscraper painted light blue for the upper portion and white for the lower portion. In can be found in the lower right corner of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Go around to the East-facing side of the building, and the Spider-Bot can be found skittering around on the top-most structure.

All Central Park Spider-Bot Locations

Central Park is one of the smaller Districts in Spider-Man 2, so it’s no surprise it only has two Spider-Bots to track down.

Spider-Man 1602 Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the first bot, head slightly South of the center of the park. This will bring you to a walking path with stone formations on either side.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The 1602 Spider-Bot will be on top of the stones to the east side of the walking path. Scoop it up, and then turn northward for the next one.

Iron Spider Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The second Spider-Bot in Central Park is located around the upper left corner of the park. You should start seeing energy pulses as you approach, but it’ll look like they’re coming from underground.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This is due to the fact that the Bot is clinging to the underside of an overpass bridge. Go to the underside and collect another mechanical friend.

All Hell’s Kitchen Spider-Bot Locations

Despite its smaller size, Hell’s Kitchen is densely packed with four Spider-Bots to track down. Three are easy enough to collect, but the fourth requires you to gain some altitude.

Future Foundation Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The first Bot is found in the upper right corner of the district. Once you arrive there, look for a tall building with a tube-shaped portion on its East side.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Bot will be crawling around to the right of this cylindrical structure.

Rhino Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On the center left side of the district, you’ll find three tall smokestacks near the water.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Spider-Bot is on the left-most one near the top, and should send out some energy pulses to help you identify its exact location.

Vulture Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Found in the center right portion of the district, this Bot is up high in the sky and trickier to obtain. To reach it, use the updraft vent on top of the tall white building to the Northeast of it to gain some height with your Web Wings.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You may be shy of the height needed to make direct contact with it, but you can press the Triangle Button to grab it with your webs.

Spirit Spider Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To gather up the fourth and final Spider-Bot in Hell’s Kitchen, look for the tiny church in the bottom right corner of the district. The Spider-Bot will be on its rear side, and there should be some ghost graffiti to your right.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Gather up the Bot, and you can finally move onto the collectibles found in the Districts on the right side of the map.

All Astoria Spider-Bot Locations

Astoria is one of the bigger Districts in Spider-Man 2, and it’s appropriately flush with four Spider-Bots to find.

Mangaverse Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the first Bot, go to the lower righthand section of the district. This brings you to some low brownstone buildings and a tower.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The collectible is on the tower, and should be on the wall to the right of the chimney at the structure’s top.

Shocker Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On the far center-left edge of the district, you can find this Spider-Bot up in the air. Use the updraft vent located on top of a building southeast of the Bot to reach it.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Because of the Bot’s close proximity to you after you’re carried upward, we recommend tapping the Triangle Button rapidly as you get close to it to make sure you don’t fly right past it.

Blood-Spider Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Next, head to the upper left edge of the district, and then look for an angled brown building. The Bot will be on the east facing side of the building’s upper portion.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you have trouble spotting the collectible, you can keep an eye out for two Smokestacks in the distance. If you’re in the right place, they’ll be within view to the Northeast.

Classic Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The last Spider-Bot in this section of the city is on top of a grime-y white building, on the southern edge of the island between Astoria and Harlem.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Add it to your collection, and then head south for the Spider-Bots in Downton Queens.

All Downtown Queens Spider-Bot Locations

This District has three Bots to wrangle, and they’re all fairly easy to access.

Stealth Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For this Bot, go to the upper right corner of the district. This should bring you to a small suburb, and you can find the collectible on the side of a white house next to some yellow patio furniture.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you have trouble spotting this one, stop swinging or flying and instead run along the street until you see some energy pulses.

Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the District’s Second Bot, you’ll need to head toward the upper left corner of the district and East of the bridge leading into the Upper East Side. You should arrive at a small Baseball diamond.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

When you get there, the Bot should give off some energy pulses next to the home base.

Gwen Stacy Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Third up is the Gwen Stacy Spider-Bot. Go to the bottom left corner of the district, and look next to the bridge leading into Little Odessa.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It’ll be on top of a small white building, on the side of a grey brick structure.

All Little Odessa Spider-Bot Locations

There are another three Spider-Bots to find in Little Odessa, and you won’t have to do any high-flying to reach them.

Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You’ll find this District’s first Bot in its upper right corner. Once there, you’ll find two cylindrical structures.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Bot will be on the left one’s south-facing side, and should release plenty of readily-visible energy pulses.

Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This Bot is found on the east-facing side of a building that is under construction, on the center right edge of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Make sure you keep the yellow construction equipment to your right, and you should find this Bot with little issue.

Black Cat Noir Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The District’s last Spider-Bot is located in the bottom left corner of the district, on top of the glass skyscraper there. Specifically, It’ll be on top of a wooden structure shading some people.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Nab the collectible, and then head south toward Williamsburg.

All Williamsburg Spider-Bot Locations

There are only two Spider-Bots to grab in Williamsburg, and they’re much easier to obtain than you might think at first glance.

Prowler Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The first is on the North-facing side of a tall gold building in the upper-middle portion of the district.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Go to the side with a church in view to your right, and the Bot will be yours for the taking.

Scorpion Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You’ll find the second Williamsburg Spider-Bot in the lower middle section of the district, up high in the air.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

To reach it, make your way to the top of the nearby billboard and then do a Charge Jump by holding R2 and X. Then, use your Web Wings to glide toward it.

All Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bot Locations

The last few Spider-Bots are found in Downtown Brooklyn. There are four in total to gather, and they can all be collected rather quickly.

Peni Parker Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the first Bot, head to the upper right corner of the district and make your way to the south-facing side of the smaller glass building there.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Spider-Bot should be readily visible and easy to snatch up.

Superior Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The second Bot is near the lower middle edge of the district, underneath the green raised railway system.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Head to the point shown on the map, and keep an eye out for the usual energy pulses to make your job easier.

Mysterio Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Third up is the standard Mysterio Spider-Bot. Go to the bottom right corner of the district, and make your way to the top of a tall apartment building. Once there, look for a walled off section. The Bot will be inside said section.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It’s also worth noting that this collectible is right next to the area’s Web slingshot location. If all else fails, look for this point on your map and then wait for the noticeable energy pulses.

Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Bot

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

For the fourth and final Spider-Bot, head toward the bottom left edge of the district. Once there, look underneath the highway.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Spider-Bot should be visible, and can be grabbed while on the ground.

How to Trace Spider-Bot Signal in Spider-Man 2

After you’ve collected all of the Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2, Ganke will inform you that he’s found where they’ve been relaying data too. You’ll then be given a map marker to go to, and doing so triggers a cutscene that closes out the activity and provides you with a fun cameo featuring a character from a past Spider-Man game.

What Do You Get for Collecting Every Spider-Bot?

This isn’t your only reward though. In addition to a boatload of Tech Parts, you’ll also unlock the Funky Wireless Protocols Trophy. This is one of the harder Trophies to unlock, and gets you a decent ways toward unlocking the game’s coveted Platinum.

Hopefully this guide made getting all of the Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2 a little easier. Be sure to check out our other guides down below if you need help with anything else.