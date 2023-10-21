Spider-Man 2 Trophy Guide: How to Get the Platinum Trophy

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to deliver another superhero adventure for fans of the friendly neighborhood webheads, there is no doubt that the virtual rendition of New York City will be home to plenty to do aside from the invasion of Kraven and Venom. Indeed, you’ll be able to test your skills in multiple ways; and unlock those precious accolades known as Trophies. If you’re intent on getting all of them, this guide on getting the Platinum Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exactly what you need.

As should be expected of a guide covering the completion requirements for a game, there are some notable *Spoilers Ahead*.Proceed with caution if you’d rather see all of the big story beats for yourself.

Getting the Platinum Trophy in Spider-Man 2

When it comes to the trophy list for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the 42 unlockable accolades can be broken down into unmissable story-based trophies, combat trophies, and activity-related trophies. This will essentially require players to complete all of the side activities that appear in the game, as well as hunt down some hard-to-find locations and items to obtain all 42 trophies.

All Unmissable Story Trophies in Spider-Man 2

To start off, here are the story-related trophies that can be unlocked with progression. As to be expected, this will contain spoilers, so proceed with caution if you wish to keep yourself fresh for the game.

Simply go through the main narrative of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and you will easily obtain these trophies without worrying too much about fulfilling other requirements.

You’re Gonna Need Help (Bronze) – Complete Surface Tension.

– Complete Surface Tension. Brooklyn Pride (Bronze) – Complete A Gift.

– Complete A Gift. Behind the Masks (Silver) – Complete Grand Finale.

– Complete Grand Finale. A New Suit (Bronze) – Acquire the Black Suit.

– Acquire the Black Suit. Medicine (Silver) – Complete It Chose You.

– Complete It Chose You. Another Way (Bronze) – Complete No Escape.

– Complete No Escape. The Great Hunt (Silver) – Complete Anything Can Be Broken.

– Complete Anything Can Be Broken. Leave Us Alone (Silver) – Complete Don’t Be Scared.

– Complete Don’t Be Scared. I Quit (Bronze) – Complete This Isn’t You.

– Complete This Isn’t You. Heal the World (Gold) – Finish the main story.

All Activity Trophies in Spider-Man 2

For these trophies, there will be more work required when it comes to collectibles, activities, and other related actions. Check out each trophy for tips and tricks to get the related trophy.

Stylish (Bronze) – Equip a suit style

This is a simple one, only requiring you to purchase additional suit styles for any of the starting suits for either Peter or Miles using City Tokens and then equip the new color. You can then immediately swap back to the suit’s standard color or style if you aren’t feeling the palette swap.

Kitted Out (Silver) – Purchase all available suits

This will require plenty of resources when it comes to purchasing available suits, including Hero Tokens, City Tokens, and more. More suits will become unlockable as players increase in level to the max of 60, while a select few will require completion of questlines before a suit is selectable.

You will also only be able to get this trophy after completing the story and finishing up the remaining EMF experiment to get what is hopefully the last suit. Suit styles are not required for this trophy.

Splat (Bronze) – Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground

An easy one to get out of the way after the introductory mission, just hold Square and move the left analog stick to perform tricks. Just keep holding and crash land on the ground to get this trophy.

Hang Ten (Bronze) – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Opposite to the previous trophy, the requirement here is to perform 30 Air Tricks without landing. It doesn’t matter where you do the tricks, just that you cannot touch the ground. A good way to go about it is to start in Harlem and start swinging towards the Financial District, let go of R2 at the top of your swing and start doing tricks by holding Square and moving the left analog stick.

Each direction will perform a different trick, so try your best to chain three or four before holding R2 to swing again. Repeat until the trophy is unlocked.

Soar (Bronze) – Using only the Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels can be used)

Another movement-based trophy, this requires players to use Wind Tunnels and updrafts to complete the feat. It is recommended that you unlock the Amazing Wings Suit Tech upgrade for increased gliding time and Spectacular Wings for better handling.

Get to the Financial District, and look for the clear Wind Tunnels near the south side by the water. Charge jump and toggle the Web Wings using Triangle. Follow the path until the end and start holding back to gain much-needed height. Now angle yourself slightly north to find the next set of Wind Tunnels heading east. Carry on and this time, the next set will launch you northwards.

From here on, keep going north and use any nearby updrafts to gain more height. Eventually, you will fly across a small water body and continue northwards, hitting Astoria and unlocking the trophy.

Grains of Sand (Silver) – Piece together broken memories

To get the trophy, players need to grab all the possible sand crystals from the Marko’s Memories locations scattered around the city. These are available once players have full control over either Spider-Man at the start. Simply explore all of New York City to uncover their locations, fight off the sand creatures at each site, and grab the crystal.

Finding all 14 will lead to a side story, Remember, where players will pass the completed sculpture to Sandman’s estranged daughter. The scene concludes with the trophy being unlocked.

New York, New York (Bronze) – Complete all Photo Ops

Similar to Marko’s Memories, Photo Ops locations can be found while travelling around the city as well. When soaring through the air, use R3 to scan for beacons of light that will point players to these activities. Land, and use the Camera App to capture the interesting sights in question. A green circle will indicate the right angle, so snap away.

A total of 23 can be found, and it doesn’t take too much to get to them all with the help of our handy guide.

Co-Signing (Bronze) – Complete all Prowler Tech Stashes

Related to Miles’ uncle, Aaron Davis, once he has contacted the hero about Prowler’s Stashes, players can attempt to grab them all to get this trophy. This will usually involve scanning the environments for secret entrances, a pressure-sensitive minigame, and finally, opening a safe with valuable tech parts inside. Complete all nine and the trophy will be yours.

Funky Wireless Protocols (Bronze) – Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

A total of 42 Spider-Bots can be found around the city, but the catch is that they do not show up on the map. Instead, once Ganke informs players of these anomalies, players will have to look for a signal blast from these machines while travelling around.

They can be found on sides of buildings, floating in the air, or even under structures. Use our list and grab them all, before heading to the final point to complete the questline for the trophy, together with a nice nod to the Spider-Verse movies.

My Community (Bronze) – Complete Hard Bop

This will come by completing the Cultural Museum chain of missions that will appear in the final third of the game, with Miles helping to catch thieves who have targeted the Harlem Cultural Museum. Complete both the missions, Bebop and Hard Bop, and finish the tour of the museum to obtain the reward of both a trophy and the City Sounds suit.

Seek and Destroy (Silver) – Complete all Hunter Bases

Once Kraven starts his conquest, Hunter Blinds and Bases will start popping up around the city. Players will have to take down a number of Blinds in a region before the main base can be tackled, with stealth the recommended approach for all. There are also sub-objectives that can be completed to make life easier for our heroes at each base, so utilize our guides to help your preparations.

With progress in the main stoy, players will eventually be able to take down 15 of such locations, earning the trophy and a new suit each for Peter and Miles.

Exterminator (Silver) – Complete all Symbiote Nests

This one won’t be achievable until the final few hours of the game, as it’s an end-game activity. Once Venom has infected the entire city with Symbiotes, these nests will start popping up. The objective is to defend the sound bombs planted at the nests’ hearts from waves of enemies, with some locations having two hearts to watch out for or a moving nest. Use your gadgets and all of the skills to either beat down all the enemies who appear and tough out their attacks.

Destroy them all to grab the trophy for your collection.

Foundational (Silver) – Complete all EMF experiments

After Harry has introduced Peter to the Emily-May Foundation, these experiments will appear around the city, requiring the help of Peter to complete their lofty goals. This can range from helping bee drones learn about their targets and objectives, splicing plants together, or testing a technologically advanced bicycle and more.

Do note that the final EMF experiment will only appear after the main story has concluded. Our guide to all EMF experiments should have you done in no time to earn this trophy.

Data Collector (Silver) – Complete Target Identified

An activity that is introduced near the endgame of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Unidentified Targets activity requires players to chase down flying Talon Drones in multiple locations to unearth a potential target that the Hunters are gunning for. Each chase will see a drone flying at high speed, deploying defensive measures, and trying to shake Spider-Man off. Players need to maintain speed by following in their wake, and avoiding any damage until the relevant data is downloaded.

A total of eight such missions must be completed before the final reveal that the target is none other than the Chameleon.

Crimson Hour (Silver) – Complete It Was Meant for Me

This trophy can be obtained by completing The Flame line of missions, which requires progression of the main story for the later missions to appear. None of the missions are difficult, with combat being a major part of the equation.

Peter will have to assist Wraith in rooting out the cult dedicated to The Flame, culiminating in a final fight that will see a clash of values and a potential reveal that a major villain will return in the future.

A New Adventure (Bronze) – Help Howard

Look for this FNSM request coming from the Financial District, where players will meet a familiar face in the form of Howard. He will need some help with finding new homes for his beloved pigeons, so players will have to travel to some designated locations to complete this request.

Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (Silver) – Complete all FNSM requests

There will be six different FNSM requests that count towards this trophy, including the aforementioned one involving Howard. The others are Find Grandpa, Rooftop Fireworks, Photo Help, Grafitti Trouble, and Monster in Queens.

Each request doesn’t require too much legwork, with plenty of guidance from the game to help players solve the problems presented by the people. Simply fulfill your side of the bargain and the missions will be completed, leading to the trophy.

Resourceful (Bronze) – Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Tech parts can either be the normal ones or the rare ones. As players progress through the game, completing the main missions as well as some side activities, such as Prowler Stashes, they will be rewarded with plenty of tech parts. It wouldn’t be hard to gather the required 10,000, so just play the game and eventually, this trophy will unlock.

Fully Loaded (Bronze) – Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Suit Tech upgrades are an invaluable investment for players looking to make the full use of their powers in combat and traversal. This usually requires tech parts as well as City and Hero Tokens, which must be earned from completing activities around New York, before players can fully max out the Health, Damage, Focus, and Traversal trees.

To unlock all of the upgrades, it is likely that players will have to complete all of the optional content to have the resources required to purchase all Suit Tech upgrades. Should there be a need for a specific resource, the game will also helpfully point players to which activities that can be completed for the specific reward.

To the Max (Silver) – Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Similar to the Suit Tech upgrades, Gadget upgrades will need a hefty investment from players in terms of tech parts and tokens. It will only be possible to max everything out for the Web-shooters, Upshot, Web Grabber, Concussion Blast, and Ricochet Web nearer to the endgame, so don’t fret in the early stages.

Make sure you are clearing as many side quests as possible, and eventually, all the Gadgets can be upgraded to their max.

Superior (Gold) – 100% complete all districts

An easy get if you are planning on completing everything in the game anyway, to 100% a district, this means checking off everything possible that is displayed on the map screen. This will include all Photo Ops, FNSM Requests, Prowler Stashes, The Flame missions, Spider-Bots, EMF experiments, Symbiote Nests, Mysteriums, Unidentified Targets, Marko’s Memories, Hunter Blinds and Bases.

Home Run! (Bronze) – Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

To find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium, travel all the way to Downtown Brooklyn in the southeast. At the part near the theme park, a baseball stadium will be next to it. Simply run from the home base to all the other bases, and back home to get this trophy.

You Know What to Do (Bronze) – As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave

As Peter, head to the graveyards in the northwest part of Harlem. To find Aunt May’s grave, it is just slightly off-center. Look for the symbol that allows for interaction, and the hero will share some thoughts about his loved one, triggering the trophy. If you are having trouble finding the exact location, consult this guide.

Just Let Go (Bronze) – As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together

Playing as Miles, swing your way over to the Financial District and look for the Trinity Church near the southern part of the area. At the south side of the chapel, the science trophy can be found lying where Miles last placed it. Interact with it and the trophy is yours. This guide will provide even more details about what’s needed to be done.

Amazing (Silver) – Reach max level

The level cap in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is 60, so keep progressing through the main story and complete the side quests as much as you can to level up quickly. This way, it is likely that you will reach the max level even before the end of the game, opening up all the best skills, gadgets, and suits for use in the final stretch.

All Combat Trophies in Spider-Man 2

Slack Line (Bronze) – Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

An easy enough one, once the game has imparted the gift of the Web Line, use it as much as possible during stealth sections. Fire off a Web Line between two surfaces using L2+Triangle, get across, and takedown unsuspecting foes. It only takes a while for 25 to be taken down this way.

Armed and Dangerous (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

The Spider Arm abilities in Spider-Man 2 include Spider Whiplash, Spider Rush, Spider Shock, and Spider Barrage. Use these abilities as much as possible during fights, preferably after softening up the foes. You will need to make sure these abilities deal the fatal blow. Spider Rush is an excellent skill for this with the Express Webbing upgrade, with targets webbed up counting towards the total.

Overdrive (Bronze) – As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

Once Miles gets this power during his time with Mister Negative, wait for those shades to converge and use Reverse Flux immediately. This will earn you the trophy instantaneously without any fuss. Alternatively, check out any of the crimes happening in the city, dodge and gather enemies within range, and unleash the ability for the trophy.

Evolved (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Evolved Venom abilities include Thunder Burst, Galvanize, and Reverse Flux. There were some trouble getting Chain Lightning to count towards the total, so use the other three abilities as much as you can during any fight. Make sure they deal the killing blow, and you will hit 100 in no time.

Antidote (Bronze) – Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status.

This will only be possible once Peter gets the white Anti-Venom suit. This will cause his abilities to have the Anti-Venom modifier, use the likes of Anti-Venom Bomb, Strike, Blast, or Tempest to inflict this on Symbiote enemies. Once they are glowing orange, defeat them to unlock this trophy.

Surge (Silver) – Use Symbiote Powers 25 times during Symbiote Surge.

This can done during Peter’s time as either the black Venom or the white Anti-Venom. Build up Symbiote Surge by fighting and dodging during combat, and activate it by using both L3+R3. During this time, spam all your abilities to have it count towards this trophy. Repeat it several times and that’s all you will need.

Once you have all of the previous 41 trophies, you will finally unlock the Platinum Trophy – Dedicated.

That’s all there is to know about how to get the Platinum Trophy for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.