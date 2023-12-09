Roblox Anime Champions Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Anime Champions Simulator is a popular team-based Roblox fighting game that lets you collect anime characters. If you want to get a headstart, you should check out this guide to find out all valid codes you can use to get free resources.

All Anime Champions Simulator Codes List

Bura ACS has shared a ton of codes for the Anime Champions Simulator game. Although many of them have expired, there are still a lot of codes you can redeem to get Diamonds, Boosts, Keys, and other valuable resources.

Anime Champions Simulator Codes (Working)

WinterIsComing – Redeem to get 500 Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 500 Diamonds and Boosts PatientZero – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and Boosts TYBurger – Redeem to get 5K Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 5K Diamonds and Boosts ThisIsFine – Redeem to get 5K Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 5K Diamonds and Boosts SorryTourney – Redeem to get a Drops Boost

– Redeem to get a Drops Boost GiveMeLuck – Redeem to get an Orb Enhancer & Cosmic Summon

– Redeem to get an Orb Enhancer & Cosmic Summon TurkeyDay – Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, Arcane Turkey Costume, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost

– Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, Arcane Turkey Costume, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost ExtraDaily – Redeem to get 500 Diamonds and 1 Raid Chest Key

– Redeem to get 500 Diamonds and 1 Raid Chest Key EightLegs – Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost

– Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost Scrappy – Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, and 500 Scraps

– Redeem to get 1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, and 500 Scraps TurnDown4What – Redeem to get 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost

– Redeem to get 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 XP Boost ACSFoodEvent – Redeem to get 1 Raid Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost, and Diamonds

– Redeem to get 1 Raid Key, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Damage Boost, 1 Drops Boost, 1 Luck Boost, 1 XP Boost, and Diamonds WaitingGiants or WaitingGiantsTM – Redeem to get 3K Diamonds and other items

or – Redeem to get 3K Diamonds and other items Tournaments – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items WOW100Mil – Redeem to get 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, and 2.5k Diamonds

– Redeem to get 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, and 2.5k Diamonds shutdown7052 – Redeem to get 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Drops Boost, and 1 Luck Boost

– Redeem to get 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Drops Boost, and 1 Luck Boost shutdown705 – Redeem to get 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Drops Boost, and 1 Luck Boost

– Redeem to get 2 Advanced Ascension Cards, 1 Drops Boost, and 1 Luck Boost SevenUp – Redeem to get 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 5 Ascension Cards, 100 Talent Tokens, 3 Raid Chest Keys, 5 Coins Boosts, 5 Damage Boosts, 5 Drops Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts, and 5 XP Boosts

– Redeem to get 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 5 Ascension Cards, 100 Talent Tokens, 3 Raid Chest Keys, 5 Coins Boosts, 5 Damage Boosts, 5 Drops Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts, and 5 XP Boosts Gigantic – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items Delayed – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and other items GiveMeDPS – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several other items

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several other items SawbladeRaid – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several Boosts

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several Boosts StayClassy – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several other items

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and several other items TrickOrTreat – Redeem to get Halloween Candies and Boosts

– Redeem to get Halloween Candies and Boosts HappyHalloween – Redeem to get Halloween Candies and Boosts

– Redeem to get Halloween Candies and Boosts Chainsaws – Redeem to get 2,5K Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 2,5K Diamonds and Boosts Gummybear – Redeem to get 50 Premium Medals and Boosts

– Redeem to get 50 Premium Medals and Boosts FixerUpper – Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and Boosts

– Redeem to get 2K Diamonds and Boosts SpookyGremlins – Redeem to get 1.5K Diamonds and several Boosts

– Redeem to get 1.5K Diamonds and several Boosts HappyHalloween – Redeem to get Diamonds, Candies, and other items

– Redeem to get Diamonds, Candies, and other items 100kFaves – Redeem to get 2.5k Diamonds, 10k Candies, and Boost items

– Redeem to get 2.5k Diamonds, 10k Candies, and Boost items WoodBall – Redeem to get 1k Diamonds and other items

– Redeem to get 1k Diamonds and other items oTMSaveUs – Redeem to get 1 Luck Boost

– Redeem to get 1 Luck Boost FreeKeys – Redeem to get 2 Free Raid Keys and 1k Diamonds

– Redeem to get 2 Free Raid Keys and 1k Diamonds updateshutdown – Redeem to get a Drops Boost, a Coins Boost, and an EXP Boost

– Redeem to get a Drops Boost, a Coins Boost, and an EXP Boost thanks50mil – Redeem to get 50 Talent Tokens, a Luck Boost, a Damage Boost, an Exp Boost, and a Coins Boost

– Redeem to get 50 Talent Tokens, a Luck Boost, a Damage Boost, an Exp Boost, and a Coins Boost update3 – Redeem to get Diamonds and Talent Tokens

– Redeem to get Diamonds and Talent Tokens towerstuff – Redeem to get 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost

– Redeem to get 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost MeltedIcecream – Redeem to get 1 Daily Raid Key and 1k Gems

– Redeem to get 1 Daily Raid Key and 1k Gems raidbuff – Redeem to get 1 extra Raid Key and Talent Tokens

Anime Champions Simulator Codes (Expired)

RedeemNow – Redeem to get a free Halloween cosmic

– Redeem to get a free Halloween cosmic shutdown3 – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, and 50 Talent Tokens

– Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, and 50 Talent Tokens shutdown2 – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, and 50 Talent Tokens

– Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, Luck Boost, 25 Premium Medals, and 50 Talent Tokens shutdown1 – Redeem to get free Premium Medals and a Luck Boost

– Redeem to get free Premium Medals and a Luck Boost 1million – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, 50 Talent Tokens, and 25 Premium Medals

– Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, 50 Talent Tokens, and 25 Premium Medals release – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds and 50 Talent Tokens

– Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds and 50 Talent Tokens UpdateDelay – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, 1 Coins Boost, 25 Premium Medals, a Drops Boost, 3 Movement Tokens, an EXP Boost, and a Damage Boost

– Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds, 1 Coins Boost, 25 Premium Medals, a Drops Boost, 3 Movement Tokens, an EXP Boost, and a Damage Boost update1 – Redeem to get 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost

– Redeem to get 1 Coin Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Damage Boost Update2 – Redeem to get 3,000 Diamonds and 100 Talent Tokens

– Redeem to get 3,000 Diamonds and 100 Talent Tokens 100thousand – Redeem to get 5,000 Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Champions Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Anime Champions Simulator on the Roblox app. Click the Shopping Cart icon on the left side of the screen. Press the Twitter logo on the right side of the Store menu. Copy and paste one of the valid Anime Champions Simulator codes. Press the blue Redeem button to get your rewards.

How Can You Get More Anime Champions Simulator Codes?

Besides reading our article, another great way to obtain more codes is to follow the developer on X, @RealDaireb. You should also consider joining the Anime Champions Simulator Discord Server to keep up with the latest updates about the game.

Why Are My Anime Champions Simulator Codes Not Working?

Unless the code has expired, the most likely reason why it does not work is because you mistype the code. All Anime Champions Simulator codes are case-sensitive, so I recommend you copy and paste the working codes to avoid errors.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Champions Simulator

The best way to get more rewards without using codes is to complete various missions. Like many games, you can trigger quests by speaking to NPCs and fulfilling their requests. Most quests are fairly straightforward and require you to find specific items or defeat challenging bosses.

What Is Anime Champions Simulator?

Anime Champions Simulator is a Roblox game where you can build a team of popular anime characters. It features complex gameplay mechanics, challenging boss fights, and a storyline. It is a great game for anime fans who also enjoy fighting games.

That’s everything you need to know about Anime Champions Simulator codes. Twinfinite has other Roblox code posts you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as Anime Dimensions and Anime Catcher Simulator.