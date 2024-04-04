Are There Any Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes? (April 2024)

Looking for Bladers Rebirth codes? This Roblox game from BB: X is out now in early access, allowing players to try it out for the first time. While the devs continue adding features and growing the player base, the promise of codes to give out freebies is drumming up plenty of hype. Let’s take a look at it!

All Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Active)

There are no active codes, but they have been confirmed to release soon.

Bladers Rebirth Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Bladers Rebirth

At the time of writing (April 4), there isn’t a code redemption function in the game. However, a message from the devs in the Bladers Rebirth Discord server (which we’ll get onto later) confirms codes are landing “very soon.”

When that happens, a new menu will arrive in the game’s settings. That’ll contain a text box, wherein you can paste in codes from our list. Then hit Redeem and check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

Of course, once codes are officially in the game, we’ll update our list with precise instructions and screenshots. That way, you’ll know exactly what to do.

How Do You Get More Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes?

As hinted at earlier, the best place to look for more coupons is the Bladers Rebirth Discord server. Once you’ve joined and verified your Discord account, check the ‘announcements’ channel to see all the latest direct from the devs. This channel is the one that teased codes in the first place, so they’ll probably arrive there too. There’s also an X page, but it seems quite barren so far.

Outside of that, you’re best off bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’ll update our guide once code mechanics arrive, and will search for them ourselves, too. That’ll save you from scrolling through Discord chat logs.

Why Are My Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes Not Working?

If you’ve spotted any coupons moonlighting for Bladers Rebirth right now, know that these are unfortunately bogus. The game physically doesn’t have a code redemption box, so there’s no way they’ll actually work in any scenario. That’ll remain the case until the devs add this functionality to the game.

What is Bladers Rebirth?

A huge nostalgia trip, Bladers Rebirth is a Roblox game based on Beyblade. The focus of the gameplay loop is to unlock new components and upgrades to your Beyblade (even if it’s not called that in-game) to then win one-on-one duels with other players. If you ever played with these speedy toys as a kid and want back in on the action, Bladers Rebirth is a great way to do it.

